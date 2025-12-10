Việt Nam earn more golds in swimming and pétanque; Cambodia withdraw from SEA Games

BANGKOK — Việt Nam secured two more gold medals in the evening session on the first competition day of the 33rd SEA Games on Wednesday in Thailand.

Vietnamese swimmer Trần Hưng Nguyên powered to victory in the men’s 200m individual medley, defending his title with a time of 2min 03.11sec.

This marks his fourth consecutive gold in the event and the tenth SEA Games gold of his career since his debut in 2019.

“I have found my key to winning. Keeping my pace steady, staying focused and being confident helped me succeed today,” Hưng said.

The Philippines’ Gian Christopher San took silver, while fellow Vietnamese swimmer Nguyễn Quang Thuấn earned bronze.

In the women’s 200m butterfly final held immediately after, Việt Nam’s Võ Thị Mỹ Tiên claimed silver with a time of 2:12.10, narrowly behind Thailand’s Kamonchanok Kwanmuang, who secured gold in 2:11.78.

Four young Vietnamese swimmers won bronze in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay, sending their coach into cheers in the stands. It marked Việt Nam’s first-ever medal in this event.

Just minutes later, Nguyễn Văn Dũng claimed the first gold for Việt Nam’s pétanque team.

The 51-year-old defeated Indonesian Satria Topan in the men’s shooting event, winning his first medal after three Games. Previously, he took silver in the 31st event and bronze in the 32nd edition.

"We prepared this category thoroughly, and Dũng succeeded. This is a very emotional victory for him as well as for the entire team," said coach Đặng Xuân Vui.

"The tactics determine the success, but we appreciate Dũng's iron mind and good technique in this decisive match."

Việt Nam’s petanque team also brought home three bronze medals in the individual events, thanks to strong performances by Thái Thị Hồng Thoa, Nguyễn Thị Hiền, and Huỳnh Công Tâm.

Việt Nam have won four golds along with three silver and 10 bronze medals to place second in the medal tally.

Thailand are on top of the table with 13 golds. Singapore are third with three.

A big news of the Games was the withdrawal of the Cambodian contingent, citing safety concerns from their families back home amid escalating border tensions.

Vath Chamroeun, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, notified the SEA Games Federation that Cambodia decided to withdraw from the current SEA Games due to the ongoing tense situation along the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Vath Chamroeun stated that the athletes' families are concerned that further escalation of the situation may jeopardise the athletes' safe return home. Therefore, Cambodia decided to repatriate its athletes who arrived in Thailand for the Games as soon as possible.

The 33rd SEA Games kicked off on Tuesday in Bangkok, and the Cambodian athlete delegation participated in the opening ceremony parade of nations. VNS