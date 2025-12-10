ParaNatuh Pickleball Tournament held for athletes with disabilities in March

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The ParaNatuh Pickleball Tournament for athletes with disabilities will take place on March 16, 2026, in Hà Nội, featuring a doubles category where one disabled athlete pairs with a Key Opinion Leader. A total of 64 pairs are expected to compete.

Themed Sports Promote Integration, the event, organised by the Việt Nam Paralympic Committee (VPC) in collaboration with Natuh Investment Joint Stock Company, aims to honour the resilience of people with disabilities and spread the Paralympic spirit to the wider community. It is deliberately held on World Human Rights Day to underline the core message: Integration - Respect - Equality - For Humanity.

VPC General Secretary Trần Đức Thọ, said: "The tournament is an important step in realising the goal of integrating and connecting more than 7 million disabled people in Việt Nam with the international sports movement. We want to prove that disabled people are exemplary role models for the community in terms of courage, determination, inspiration, and equality."

Nguyễn Thị Thu Thuỷ, General Director of Natuh Company, added: “When we stand united, challenges are only temporary. People with disabilities embody the spirit of overcoming adversity – they are a powerful source of inspiration in humanistic communication and a symbol of Việt Nam’s resilience and solidarity before the world.”

At the event, the two units signed a cooperation deal to promote pickleball in Việt Nam generally and among the people with disabilities community in particular.

Under the ParaNatuh Pickleball ecosystem, the partners plan to develop the sport in training and nationwide promotion, organise PARANATUH Pickleball series, create the Natuh App to provide pickleball information for users, and expand the Vietnamese Paralympic movement domestically and internationally. — VNS