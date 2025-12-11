Both Vietnamese football teams advance to semi-finals

Anh Đức

BANGKOK/CHONBURI Footballing joy was felt for fans around Việt Nam as both the men's and the women's national teams won their respective matches to progress to the semi-finals of the SEA Games on Thursday.

In the men's match at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Việt Nam needed at least a draw to seal their ticket to the next round. But one point was not what Kim Sang-sik's men were aiming for and they made that priority clear from the get go.

The focal point of the match was none other than Việt Nam's young star Nguyễn Đình Bắc, who produced a double in the first match against Laos. Bắc also made a double today, but instead of two goals, it was two early assists for Việt Nam's No 7.

In the second minute, Bắc gave a warning to the Malaysian defence, as he danced past players, made a feign shot before passing to Khuất Văn Khang, whose shot was millimetres wide, but rattled Malaysia's confidence.

Bắc did not wait long to do an encore. Nine minutes later from a corner, he delivered a pinpoint cross, which was met by the towering Huỳnh Hiểu Minh to head home.

It was a well-executed plan, as before the cross was made, TV microphones caught Bắc shouting 'Bài' (go for the play), in which the teammates responded by scrambling to other positions, leaving Hiểu open for a powerful header.

If the first goal was the result of a team effort, the second showed sheer individual brilliance from Bắc.

Việt Nam's No 7 was again menacing on the left wing, and even though he was pushed all the way to the byline, Bắc still managed to pull out a perfect cross for Phạm Minh Phúc, who raced towards the goal and volleyed into the empty net.

Malaysia, who had a clearly different performance yesterday compared to their 4-1 win against Laos, could not make a difference even after the break and four substitutions.

It was Việt Nam all over the field, but Kim Sang-sik's men did not rush for the next goal, and rather, slowed down the play and substituted key players to rest and prepare for the semi-finals.

The match ended with a comfortable 2-0 victory for the men in red, securing their fourth consecutive appearance in the SEA Games knockouts.

Việt Nam is likely to face the Philippines in the semis, pending the final group stage match today. Malaysia, on the other hand, have to wait for the result of the Indonesia-Myanmar match to know their fate.

Elsewhere in Chonburi, the women's national football team, faced a tougher task. After a heartbreaking 0-1 loss to the Philippines, Mai Đức Chung's team need a win against Myanmar to continue their title defence.

And in a similar fashion to the men's match that happened at the same time yesterday, the Golden Star Women Warriors dominated from early on with two top strikes that stunned the two-time AFF Women's Champions.

In the ninth minute after a free kick, Trần Thị Duyên delivered a cross for Ngân Thị Vạn Sự, who is only 1.52 metres tall, to rise above the Myanmar defence and head in the back of the net. Fans watching at home could not even see the goal on live television, as the set-piece play was too surprising.

Just six minutes later, Việt Nam doubled their lead after a mistake by the Myanmar defence. Mon Myint was pressed and dispossessed by Hoàng Thị Loan, whose touch on the ball went straight at the crossbar. The rebound fell to Nguyễn Thị Bích Thuỳ, who headed in the empty net.

The goal was special for the veteran Thuỳ, as she had golden chances during the last game against the Philippines but could not convert.

Việt Nam could have had a more commanding lead, had Phạm Hải Yến been more clinical in her chance at the 35th minute.

With the Philippines then winning against Malaysia, Myanmar needed a point to progress. But the amount of pressure that the women in white, and thousands of their fans on the stands, could not deter Việt Nam's brave defence and the match ended 2-0 for coach Chung's team.

Việt Nam's women will face Indonesia in the semifinals on December 14. VNS