Shooting star: Trịnh Thu Vinh shines with two SEA Games records

HÀ NỘI — Shooter Trịnh Thu Vinh hit peak form at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand on Sunday, capturing two gold medals and breaking two Games records in the women’s 10m air pistol events.

Vinh and her teammates secured a gold medal in the women’s team 10m air pistol event, and she also clinched gold in the individual 10m air pistol category, breaking SEA Games records in both events.

After qualifying for the team event, Vinh and her teammates Nguyễn Thùy Trang and Triệu Thị Hoa Hồng faced strong competition from shooters representing Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines in the final.

But with a consistent performance and exceptional composure, they achieved a remarkable score of 1,711 points, winning the gold medal and breaking the SEA Games record.

This accomplishment highlights the Vietnamese shooting team's significant progress in technical skills and competitive spirit, a result of rigorous and scientific training.

Record-breaking composure

In the women’s individual 10m air pistol category, Vinh demonstrated exceptional focus and mental strength.

She maintained a lead after each shooting round, ultimately winning the gold medal with a score of 242.7 points, again breaking the SEA Games record.

“Today was stressful, but I’m fortunate to have won two golds. Although I felt pressure from expectations, I overcame it for the finals. I didn't focus on breaking the record, I just got lucky,” Vinh said after winning her two gold medals.

Meanwhile, her teammate Trang secured the silver medal with 241.7 points, reinforcing the strength of the Vietnamese women's shooting team.

“This is my first SEA Games, and winning both a team gold medal and an individual silver is an incredible achievement. I dedicate this success to my coach and the leaders who supported my training and competition,” Trang said.

As for Vinh's approach during the competition, she explained: “I focused on the shooting technique I had prepared, not the record. Whenever I was dissatisfied with a shot, I took a deep breath to manage my emotions. Following this Games, I will aim for the ASIAD and the Olympics.”

The star shooter also described the gun that contributed to her victory, saying: “I’ve considered this gun my companion for seven years. I often tell it, 'Friend, you’ve been with me for a long time, so you should listen to me.'"

Vinh is a familiar name to sports fans. Before the SEA Games, she made headlines by finishing in the top four at the Paris 2024 Olympics, a remarkable achievement for Vietnamese shooting on the world stage and a testament to her potential in international competitions.

What makes Vinh's success even more remarkable is that she has only been shooting for eight years.

Starting as a young athlete on the shooting range, she has worked tirelessly to refine her technique, improve her physical fitness and cultivate her competitive spirit. This short yet challenging journey has propelled her into the spotlight as one of the best shooters in Southeast Asia.

In other news, the Vietnamese shooting team also earned a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, scoring 1,717 points. Indonesia secured the gold, breaking the SEA Games record. VNS