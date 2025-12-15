Vietjet wins gold ESG transport sustainability award in Taiwan (China)

Vietjet receives the Gold award for ESG transport sustainability in Taiwan (China). —Photo courtesy of the airline

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has been honoured with the Gold Award at the 2025 ESG Transport Sustainability Awards in Taiwan (China), marking a significant milestone as the airline celebrates 11 years since its inaugural service to Taipei.

The accolade recognises transportation companies that demonstrate leadership in sustainable development through long-term strategies, practical initiatives and positive contributions to the community in line with global ESG (environmental, social and governance) standards. Vietjet is the only international enterprise recognised at this year’s event.

Since launching its first HCM City-Taipei service on December 12, 2014, the airline has transported nearly 5.6 million passengers on direct routes linking Hà Nội, HCM City and Phú Quốc with key cities in Taiwan including Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung.

For more than a decade, Vietjet has offered cost-saving fares while helping strengthen economic cooperation and cultural exchange between Taiwan, Việt Nam and the wider region.

The airline continues to pursue a sustainable development strategy built on science and technology and guided by ESG principles, contributing to a greener future for regional and global aviation.

Vietjet has recorded several notable sustainability achievements in recent years.

Earlier this year, the airline and the University of Oxford jointly announced research findings offering new pathways for the aviation industry to achieve net zero emissions.

Vietjet is also accelerating the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel and expanding its fleet with new-generation aircraft such as the A321neo, which reduces fuel consumption by 15-20 per cent compared to previous models.

As the first Vietnamese airline to publish an ESG report, Vietjet supports Việt Nam’s international net-zero commitments. The airline has also been recognised by Airline Ratings with a Sustainability Award, one of only seven airlines worldwide to receive this honour. — VNS