SABECO brands win at international beer awards

HÀ NỘI — Several products from the Saigon Beer–Alcohol–Beverage Corporation (SABECO) have again earned recognition with gold and silver medals at some of the world’s longest-standing international beer competitions.

The recognition demonstrates the company’s sustained efforts to improve product quality and expand its portfolio, while further strengthening the position of Vietnamese beer brands on the global market.

According to SABECO, the latest awards highlight the tangible results of years of investment in product development, quality upgrades and market adaptation, as the company seeks to respond to evolving consumer preferences both at home and abroad.

On November 18, the organisers of the Brussels Beer Challenge 2025 in Belgium announced the official judging results. Under the evaluation of an international panel of experts, 333 Pilsner was awarded a Gold Medal in the Light Lager category, while Saigon Chill also claimed a Gold Medal in the Ice Lager category. Meanwhile, Saigon Export Premium received a Silver Medal in the same category.

Founded in 2012, the Brussels Beer Challenge is considered one of Europe’s most reputable beer competitions.

Each year, the contest attracts thousands of entries from more than 40 countries worldwide, with products assessed through a rigorous judging process conducted by specialists from international beer evaluation organisations.

Industry observers noted that the achievement of two Gold Medals for SABECO products reflects the consistent quality and success of its beers in recent years.

Just days after the announcement in Belgium, Saigon Export Premium went on to gain international recognition again at the Japan International Beer Cup 2025, where it was awarded a Silver Medal in the American-style Lager category.

The Japan International Beer Cup is regarded as one of Asia’s longest-running beer quality competitions, with more than 100 experts from Japan and other countries participating in the judging process.

SABECO said that many of the products honoured at international competitions this year belong to lines that the company has prioritised for improvement, particularly to meet the preferences of younger consumers who favour a more modern drinking experience.

Products like Saigon Chill, 333 Pilsner and Saigon Export Premium have been developed with a focus on enhancing flavour profiles, raising production standards and responding more effectively to rapid changes in the domestic beer market.

Commenting on the achievements, SABECO General Director Lester Tan said that the recognition of both newly developed products and long-established brands at prestigious international competitions demonstrates that the company’s strategy of product diversification and quality enhancement is on the right track.

“Our strategy is to continuously develop and expand our product portfolio to meet increasingly diverse consumer demands in terms of flavour preferences and price points,” he said.

Tan added that every product, whether a longstanding national brand or a mainstream offering, plays a specific role in SABECO’s long-term growth strategy.

“As Việt Nam sets its sights on rising within the region, SABECO likewise aims to grow alongside the country and contribute to national economic progress. We want to continue accompanying consumers in their daily lives as well as during moments of celebration,” he said.

Under its broader development strategy, SABECO focuses on three core pillars: workforce development, operational standardisation and performance enhancement.

In recent years, the company has stepped up investment in production technology and technical capabilities, aiming to standardise processes, improve productivity and ensure consistent product quality.

At the same time, SABECO continues to preserve core values associated with traditional brewing practices, which are considered an integral part of the more than 150-year heritage of Việt Nam’s beer industry.

To date, SABECO has earned more than 50 international quality awards from reputable competitions across Europe, North America and Asia.

According to the company, these achievements are evidence of its ongoing efforts to innovate in research and product development, while also reflecting a broader trend of consumers, both domestically and internationally, placing greater emphasis on quality, flavour and the overall beer-drinking experience.

Industry experts observe that the growing presence and strong performance of Vietnamese beer brands at international competitions indicate a clear improvement in the competitiveness of the domestic beer industry.

Continued investment in technology, product segmentation and market expansion is expected to remain a key driver of growth for the sector in the coming years. — VNS