Phú Thọ emerges as a northern hub for industry and logistics

PHÚ THỌ — From a traditional gateway province to a rising industrial force, Phú Thọ Province is rapidly transforming into one of the northern midlands’ most dynamic economic centres, powered by its strategic location, expanding transport networks and a clear orientation towards green and sustainable development.

These advantages are helping the province strengthen its role as a regional growth engine and a magnet for domestic and foreign investment.

Stronger regional links

Situated at the gateway between Hà Nội and the vast northwest, Phú Thọ enjoys strong connectivity. Key transport routes, including the Nội Bài–Lào Cai Expressway, National Highways 2 and 32, the Hồ Chí Minh Road and an extensive system of regional trunk roads, link the province efficiently to Hà Nội, Nội Bài International Airport, northern border gates and major economic hubs across the Red River Delta. This network provides a solid foundation for expanding logistics capacity and developing processing and manufacturing industries at scale.

In recent years, the province has prioritised upgrades to technical infrastructure, particularly in industrial parks and logistics facilities. Major industrial zones such as Thụy Vân, Trung Hà, Phú Hà and Cẩm Khê have been expanded and modernised to meet investor requirements.

The availability of large, clean land areas, synchronised infrastructure, and improved support services has strengthened competitiveness, as more localities compete to attract industrial projects.

Phú Thọ is also building a logistics ecosystem to support production and the efficient circulation of goods. Its strategic role as a transit point linking the northern midlands and mountainous region with the Red River Delta gives the province strong potential to become a regional hub for warehousing, distribution and supply-chain management. Several large-scale logistics and warehousing projects are being accelerated or are seeking investment, adding momentum to industrial support services.

A notable shift in the province’s investment strategy is its stronger focus on quality and sustainability. The province prioritises projects that use modern, energy-efficient and environmentally friendly technologies and that can integrate into global supply chains. This approach aligns with international expectations on emissions reduction, green standards and compliance with labour and environmental regulations.

More support for investors

Efforts to improve the investment environment have played an equally important role. Provincial leaders maintain regular dialogue with the business community to address bottlenecks and streamline administrative procedures. Stronger coordination among departments has increased investor confidence, particularly among businesses from Japan, South Korea and Europe, as well as major Vietnamese corporations.

Investment continues to rise, with strong growth in processing and manufacturing, electronics, new materials, logistics and industrial park infrastructure. Major projects have contributed to GRDP growth, higher budget revenue and the creation of stable jobs for tens of thousands of workers, supporting the province’s transition towards a modern industrial and service economy.

Human resources remain a key asset. Phú Thọ Province has a young, plentiful and diligent workforce capable of adapting quickly to industrial requirements. Growing vocational training capacity and supportive training policies tailored to investor needs further strengthen its appeal for long-term production projects.

For the next phase of development, the province has identified industry and logistics as its leading pillars. The close combination of infrastructure development, targeted investment attraction and attention to environmental and social standards is reinforcing the province’s image as a safe, efficient and sustainable destination.

This year, the province achieved GRDP growth of 10.3 per cent, the highest in the northern midlands and mountainous region and well above the Government’s target. This result reflects flexible governance and the resilience of local enterprises amid global economic uncertainty.

From 2021 to 2025, global and regional markets were shaken by geopolitical tensions, rising costs and growing demand for greener supply chains. In response, Phú Thọ adapted its trade promotion efforts by embracing both online and in-person methods, expanding digital tools, building market databases and strengthening cross-border e-commerce.

The province has published dozens of trade bulletins and tens of thousands of promotional materials, increasing the visibility of local products. More than 200 OCOP items now appear in supermarkets, convenience stores and major e-commerce platforms nationwide.

According to Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade Dương Quốc Thắng, Phú Thọ now benefits from expanded development space, a leaner administrative system, stronger human resources and rapid digital transformation efforts. These advantages give the province confidence in meeting the demands of its new development stage.

However, he said many local firms, especially smaller ones, continue to face challenges as global markets demand higher standards for traceability, green production and brand building.

Helping firms upgrade

To help businesses adapt, the province has organised numerous training sessions on trade promotion, international integration and digital business skills. Support programmes for QR codes, packaging and certifications such as HACCP, GlobalGAP and ISO are helping key local products improve quality and competitiveness.

Phú Thọ sees trade promotion as a strategic breakthrough.

The province plans to focus on greener, more digital and more regionally connected approaches while expanding global reach. Priority will go to key products, modern e-commerce systems and a digital trade promotion ecosystem that brings local goods deeper into global value chains.

While maintaining traditional markets such as the United States, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and China, the province aims to explore new destinations including India, the Middle East and South Africa. It also plans to develop closed value chains for tea, timber, electronic components and other strong product groups, linked to concentrated processing zones and logistics networks.

From a province known for its cultural heritage, Phú Thọ is increasingly emerging as a dynamic centre for industry and logistics in the northern midlands and mountainous region. With long-term vision and a firm commitment to improving its investment climate, it is opening new pathways for economic cooperation and signalling its ambition to become a land of opportunity for the future. — VNS