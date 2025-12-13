Local gov't approves investment for Quảng Trạch III LNG Power Plant

QUẢNG TRỊ Authority in Quảng Trị Province recently held a working session with Vietnam Electricity (EVN) on the implementation of projects under the Quảng Trạch Power Centre, the Quảng Trị Thermal Power Plant project, and investment policy for the Quảng Trạch III LNG Power Plant project.

The Quảng Trạch III LNG Power Plant is part of the Quảng Trạch Power Centre and is included in the adjusted Power Development Plan VIII approved by the Prime Minister. The project has been granted investment policy approval by the Provincial People’s Committee, with EVN approved as the investor under Decision No 1678/QĐ-KKT dated December 1, 2025.

The project covers a total area of about 74ha, including 54.77ha of land and 19.23ha of water surface, and is located in Phú Trạch Commune. It will use combined-cycle gas turbine technology, with a designed capacity of 1,500 MW, plus or minus 15 per cent. The preliminary total investment is estimated at VNĐ41.8 trillion or US$1.6 billion, comprising 20 per cent equity from EVN and 80 per cent domestic commercial loans.

Speaking at the event, Hoàng Nam, Standing Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee, said that after a period of close coordination and efforts by all parties, the procedures were now fully in place to grant the investment policy approval for the Quảng Trạch III LNG Power Plant project. He stressed that the project plays an important role in local socio-economic development and contributes to ensuring national energy security.

The issuance of the investment approval decision reaffirmed the orientation to develop Quảng Trị into a new energy hub in the central region, while also accelerating progress on key projects under the Quảng Trạch Power Centre.

The Quảng Trạch Power Centre has a total planned capacity of about 4,500 MW, including the Quảng Trạch I Thermal Power Plant, the Quảng Trạch II LNG Power Plant and the Quảng Trạch III LNG Power Plant. Once operational, each plant is expected to supply around 9.1 billion kWh per year to the national power grid. VNS