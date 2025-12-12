Hà Nội's sustainable agriculture development strategy

Hà Nội's sustainable agriculture development strategy
To develop sustainable agriculture, Hà Nội has set out several solutions. The city aims to promote modern, clean and organic agriculture, moving toward a circular economy linked with processing and sustainable connections to global value chains.
Japanese businesses and HCM City authorities on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation at an annual high-level roundtable aimed at easing regulatory bottlenecks and supporting Japan’s long-standing investor community in Việt Nam’s southern economic hub.
A meeting between representatives of the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ and Malaysia’s Technofit Sdn. Bhd. on December 11 focused on the company’s proposal to develop a 10MW rice-husk biomass power plant in the city.
As Việt Nam plans to increase its total industrial park area to 181,000 ha by 2030, experts and enterprises at the IP Forum 2025 in HCM City on December 11 stressed that strong economic diplomacy will be needed to attract high-quality projects.
Việt Nam’s banking sector is entering a recovery phase with brighter profit prospects, but analysts warn that growth will be uneven and concentrated among lenders with strong balance sheets and disciplined risk management.