Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Malaysia firm discusses rice-husk power investment with Cần Thơ authorities

December 12, 2025 - 15:56
A meeting between representatives of the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ and Malaysia’s Technofit Sdn. Bhd. on December 11 focused on the company’s proposal to develop a 10MW rice-husk biomass power plant in the city.

 

Delegates at the meeting between representatives of the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ and Malaysia’s Technofit Sdn. Bhd, Cần Thơ, December 11. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Liêm

HÀ NỘI — A meeting between representatives of the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ and Malaysia’s Technofit Sdn. Bhd. on December 11 focused on the company’s proposal to develop a 10MW rice-husk biomass power plant in the city.

The project, planned for Long Mỹ and Long Phú 1 wards, is among Cần Thơ’s priority investments as part of its clean-energy transition.

During the meeting, General Director of Technofit Datuk Izuddin introduced its 27 years of experience in power generation, engineering and industrial infrastructure in Malaysia and the region. The company specialises in EPCC and MRO services for both thermal and renewable power plants, and noted its workforce of more than 500 engineers and technical experts.

He said the proposed facility would apply biomass combustion technology to convert rice husk and other agricultural by-products into electricity, helping reduce open-field burning and adding value to the Mekong Delta’s rice sector. The company reaffirmed its compliance with international standards on safety, quality and environmental protection.

Deputy Chairman of the Cần Thơ municipal People’s Committee Vương Quốc Nam acknowledged the proposal, saying it aligns with local planning and the city’s orientation toward environmentally friendly technologies. Cần Thơ continues to welcome investors with strong financial and technical capability in renewable energy.

Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Tấn Nhơn reported that Cần Thơ’s annual rice cultivation area is around 718,000ha with output of about 4.7 million tonnes, ensuring a substantial supply of rice husk.

He advised the investor to consider additional feedstock sources, as rice husk is a competitive commercial commodity. They suggested incorporating straw, as each hectare produces around 10 tonnes but only 30 per cent is currently collected. This would align with the Government’s emission-reduction plans for the rice sector.

Technofit said that it is exploring the use of wood chips and other biomass materials to ensure stable input sources.

The proposed project covers about 9.7ha of mixed public and privately used land, requiring land-clearance and leasing procedures.

Cần Thơ asked Technofit to review its proposed 36-month implementation timeline to ensure feasibility. The Department of Industry and Trade was assigned to coordinate with other agencies to guide the investor in completing procedures, updating feedstock-area planning and discussing transport and power-grid connections.

The investor-selection process will be carried out transparently under Vietnamese regulations.

Cần Thơ is implementing Power Development Plan VIII, with a focus on biomass, waste-to-energy and solar power sources. Technofit's proposal is considered an important solution to supplement the power supply while supporting Việt Nam's commitments to net emission reduction and environmental protection.

In addition to the project, Technofit has also expressed its interest in a 25MW biomass project in Sóc Trăng, highlighting favourable locations with strong feedstock and convenient transport access. — VNA/VNS

Cần Thơ

see also

More on this story

Economy

State strengthens goods control on occasion of Tết

The National Steering Committee against Smuggling, Counterfeit Goods and Trade Fraud (National Steering Committee 389) has stepped up efforts to curb the circulation of illegal, fake and low-quality products before, during and after the holiday season.
Economy

Hà Nội aims to build public EV charging stations

The shared-use charging model is part of a broader effort to promote green mobility in Hà Nội, as the city will pilot low-emission zones within Ring Road 1 starting from July 1, 2026 and expanding through 2030 to improve air quality.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom