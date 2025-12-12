Malaysia firm discusses rice-husk power investment with Cần Thơ authorities

HÀ NỘI — A meeting between representatives of the People’s Committee of Cần Thơ and Malaysia’s Technofit Sdn. Bhd. on December 11 focused on the company’s proposal to develop a 10MW rice-husk biomass power plant in the city.

The project, planned for Long Mỹ and Long Phú 1 wards, is among Cần Thơ’s priority investments as part of its clean-energy transition.

During the meeting, General Director of Technofit Datuk Izuddin introduced its 27 years of experience in power generation, engineering and industrial infrastructure in Malaysia and the region. The company specialises in EPCC and MRO services for both thermal and renewable power plants, and noted its workforce of more than 500 engineers and technical experts.

He said the proposed facility would apply biomass combustion technology to convert rice husk and other agricultural by-products into electricity, helping reduce open-field burning and adding value to the Mekong Delta’s rice sector. The company reaffirmed its compliance with international standards on safety, quality and environmental protection.

Deputy Chairman of the Cần Thơ municipal People’s Committee Vương Quốc Nam acknowledged the proposal, saying it aligns with local planning and the city’s orientation toward environmentally friendly technologies. Cần Thơ continues to welcome investors with strong financial and technical capability in renewable energy.

Deputy Director of the city’s Department of Agriculture and Environment Nguyễn Tấn Nhơn reported that Cần Thơ’s annual rice cultivation area is around 718,000ha with output of about 4.7 million tonnes, ensuring a substantial supply of rice husk.

He advised the investor to consider additional feedstock sources, as rice husk is a competitive commercial commodity. They suggested incorporating straw, as each hectare produces around 10 tonnes but only 30 per cent is currently collected. This would align with the Government’s emission-reduction plans for the rice sector.

Technofit said that it is exploring the use of wood chips and other biomass materials to ensure stable input sources.

The proposed project covers about 9.7ha of mixed public and privately used land, requiring land-clearance and leasing procedures.

Cần Thơ asked Technofit to review its proposed 36-month implementation timeline to ensure feasibility. The Department of Industry and Trade was assigned to coordinate with other agencies to guide the investor in completing procedures, updating feedstock-area planning and discussing transport and power-grid connections.

The investor-selection process will be carried out transparently under Vietnamese regulations.

Cần Thơ is implementing Power Development Plan VIII, with a focus on biomass, waste-to-energy and solar power sources. Technofit's proposal is considered an important solution to supplement the power supply while supporting Việt Nam's commitments to net emission reduction and environmental protection.

In addition to the project, Technofit has also expressed its interest in a 25MW biomass project in Sóc Trăng, highlighting favourable locations with strong feedstock and convenient transport access. — VNA/VNS