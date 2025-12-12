Việt Nam sets up management board for tokenised assets

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Finance has established a management board for a tokenised asset market as Việt Nam aims to move digital assets out of the grey zone and make the market a pillar of the digital economy.

Deputy Chairman of the State Securities Commission (SSC) Bùi Hoàng Hải was appointed as director of the management board.

SSC Chairwoman Vũ Thị Chân Phương said digital assets present a new and challenging area, but offer significant opportunities to promote the development of the digital economy.

She urged the management board to focus on improving the legal framework, strengthening market management capability and promoting market transparency as well as protecting legitimate rights of investors.

Under the Law on Digital Technology Industry, effective from January 1, 2026, digital assets are defined as assets existing in the form of digital data and created, stored, transferred and authenticated through digital technologies.

They include virtual assets, crypto assets and other digital assets, excluding securities, digital currencies and financial assets regulated by other laws.

The National Assembly has recently passed the amended Law on Personal Income Tax, which will impose a tax rate of 0.1 per cent of each transfer’s value on digital assets, similar to the tax applied to securities trading. — VNS