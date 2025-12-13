Applying AI in developing the national startup database

HÀ NỘI — In the era of digital transformation, where science, technology, and innovation are increasingly driving economic growth, the application of artificial intelligence (AI) to establish a unified, transparent, and interoperable data infrastructure for Việt Nam’s startup community is seen as a strategic cornerstone.

This vision was emphasised at the international conference “Application of Artificial Intelligence in Developing the National Startup Database” held in Hà Nội on Friday.

The creation of a national startup data infrastructure is now recognised as a pivotal task. It not only strengthens competitiveness and ensures information transparency but also fosters deeper integration of Việt Nam’s startup ecosystem into the global landscape.

Addressing the conference, Phạm Hồng Quất, director general of the Authority of Startups and Technology Enterprises under the Ministry of Science and Technology, emphasised that data and AI were becoming essential foundations for policymaking, innovation support, and improving corporate competitiveness.

The early establishment of a National Startup Database would not only enhance information transparency but also enable Vietnamese startups to connect more deeply with regional and global ecosystems, he noted.

Vũ Việt Anh, head of the Martech Techfest Vietnam community, remarked that data was currently the most fundamental bottleneck.

Vietnamese startups lacked standardised market data, have insufficient internationally comparable data, and almost have no digital records for verification, said Anh.

The internal databases were also not transparent enough, making foreign investors cautious and resulting in capital inflows to the country remain disproportionate, he added.

He noted that the ecosystem still lacked risk assessment tools and a real-time technology map for authorities to track the progress of development projects.

Incubators operated in a fragmented manner, products were difficult to commercialise, and 97 per cent of startups “exit” right in the first year due to lack of access to capital, he added.

“To go globall, Việt Nam needs a digital brain powered by artificial intelligence (AI) — a national startup data platform connected to global data that helps standardise the ecosystem from the very beginning” said Anh.

Experts proposed an open and interoperable data operation model, applying AI technologies in analysis, forecasting, and resource matching.

In addition, adopting AI-based applications to optimise communication, consultancy, and enterprise support activities would help startups reduce operating costs while expanding access to international markets and investors.

Based on the experience of countries that have successfully implemented AI-based startup databases, experts noted that for an ecosystem to achieve breakthroughs, data must be governed in line with international standards, with capabilities for segmentation, classification, and tailored recommendations to meet the specific needs of each startup and sector.

Experts also highlighted the necessity of synchronisation among regulatory agencies, enterprises, investment funds, and the technology community.

Within the framework of the conference, a signing ceremony for Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between various domestic and international partners was held, along with the launch of the “Open AI Network – Global Connectivity (AION)”.

This initiative aims to build a community for sharing AI knowledge and resources, connect researchers, enterprises, and startups at home and abroad, and contribute to the formation of national data infrastructure.

AION is expected to become an important bridge for enhancing AI research and development capacity in Việt Nam.

The conference was held as part of the Techfest Vietnam 2025, taking place from Friday to Sunday.

Techfest is an annual event chaired by the Ministry of Science and Technology, in coordination with ministries, sectors, localities, and socio-political organisations, aiming to foster the innovation startup community and connect Việt Nam’s startup ecosystem with the world. — VNS