Economy

Việt Nam to host seminar on export growth strategies

December 15, 2025 - 06:22
Participants will discuss recent trade trends and new sustainability standards reshaping global commerce.
Workers process fish to be tinned for export at KTC Canned Food Factory under Kiên Giang Trading JSC. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade will hold a seminar on Tuesday to discuss ways to keep export growth high and sustainable.

Việt Nam's exports rose 16.1 per cent to US$430.2 billion in the first 11 months of 2025, while total trade hit $839.8 billion during the same period. This strong performance shows that exports remain a key driver of economic growth, boosting Việt Nam's standing on the world stage in recent years.

But the sector faces big challenges. Trade protectionism is rising globally, green supply chain rules are getting stricter and the global economy is recovering slowly. These pressures are hitting Vietnamese firms hard.

The Government has set double-digit growth targets for the next few years. Exports need strong solutions to keep growing at this pace, the ministry said.

The seminar will bring together officials from several ministries, including Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Finance, Construction, and Science and Technology. The State Bank of Vietnam will also join the event, with industry groups, exporters, economists and scientists all taking part.

Participants will discuss recent trade trends and new sustainability standards reshaping global commerce. Topics include adding more domestic value to exports, meeting market demands and using free trade deals better.

Key issues are red tape, poor logistics and weak competitiveness among firms.

The ministry hopes the event will produce clear policy ideas and practical solutions, with a goal of helping exports maintain strong momentum in 2026 and beyond. — BIZHUB/VNS

