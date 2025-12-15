Hải Phòng Port reaches 2-million-TEU milestone

HẢI PHÒNG — Hải Phòng Port JSC on December 14 held a ceremony at container berths No 3 and 4 of the Hải Phòng International Container Terminal (HICT) to mark its handling of the 2 millionth TEU in 2025.

The achievement represents a historic milestone in the port’s over-150-year development, and makes Hải Phòng Port the first seaport in northern Vietnam to record container throughput surpassing 2 million TEUs.

General Director of Hải Phòng Port JSC Nguyễn Tường Anh said from 2026 onwards, the port will continue to capitalise on investment opportunities to develop additional berths at Lạch Huyện and Nam Đồ Sơn, expand modern logistics systems in the Xuân Cầu– Lạch Huyện non-tariff zone and the Bạch Đằng Industrial Park, and further promote the application of digital technologies, automation, and green and smart port solutions.

In recent years, Hải Phòng Port has steadfastly implemented a strategy to expand capacity in a modern and sustainable direction. A notable milestone has been the construction and operation of container berths No. 3 and 4 at Lạch Huyện Port since early 2025, a breakthrough that has strengthened the port’s ability to receive large vessels, improved operational efficiency, and broadened its service portfolio.

Along with new infrastructure investment, the port has carried out comprehensive upgrades of facilities, equipment and technology systems at Hòang Diệu–Chùa Vẽ Port, Tân Vũ Port, Đình Vũ Port and the TIL Hải Phòng International Terminal. It has also accelerated digital transformation in management and operations, while standardising processes to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.

Director of the Hải Phòng Maritime Port Authority Bùi Khôi Nguyên said that handling the 2 millionth TEU in 2025 not only demonstrates the port’s operational capacity and the collective efforts of its workforce, but also highlights its increasingly important role in regional and global supply chains, the confidence of shipping lines, logistics firms and the business community, and the effectiveness of policies to improve the investment climate and strengthen maritime infrastructure and services.

He added that the authority will continue to refine the legal framework and propose policy measures during the revision of the Vietnam Maritime Code to facilitate maritime activities and port operations, step up administrative reform through transparent digitalisation and reduced processing times, coordinate with ministries, sectors and localities in developing port infrastructure and maritime channels while ensuring safety and security, and support enterprises in innovation and the expansion of operations. — VNS