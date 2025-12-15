32 hours under pressure: How Vietjet safeguarded its Airbus A320 fleet

Vietjet engineers worked through a 32-hour window to update software on the airline’s Airbus A320 fleet. — Photos courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — When Airbus issued an urgent technical alert at 11pm on November 28, Vietjet was thrust into one of the most time-critical operational challenges in its history.

The alert - followed immediately by a mandatory Emergency Airworthiness Directive (EAD) from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) - required the ELAC flight-control software on all Airbus A319, A320 and A321 aircraft worldwide be updated or replaced before 6.59am on November 30.

The directive addressed a rare but serious risk: under certain conditions, the software could be affected by solar radiation interference that could trigger uncommanded nose-down inputs. Nearly 6,000 aircraft globally were impacted. In Việt Nam alone, 81 aircraft required urgent action, 69 of which were operated by Vietjet.

The 32-hour window marked an unprecedented technical race for Việt Nam’s aviation sector, according to a report by Tuổi Trẻ News.

Immediate activation of emergency operations

Within hours of receiving Airbus’ alert, Vietjet activated its Emergency Response Committee, mobilising engineering, flight operations, scheduling, and technology teams across its network, the report said.

Using its AMOS maintenance management system, powered by big data and AI, Vietjet conducted a real-time assessment of its fleet, identifying aircraft configurations, locations, and operational constraints. At the same time, contingency plans were developed to maintain network stability, including aircraft redeployment and schedule optimisation to minimise passenger disruption.

The challenge was further compounded by logistics. Airbus estimated each software update would take two to three hours per aircraft, while specialised equipment was limited and aircraft were operating across multiple countries.

A breakthrough on the hangar floor

The operation reached a turning point in Đà Nẵng, where Vietjet engineer Nguyễn Văn Trung, drawing on more than 15 years of hands-on experience, completed a full ELAC software update in just 45 minutes - without bypassing any mandatory safety step.

Aircraft software updates are complex, multi-layered procedures. Each aircraft has a unique configuration that must be verified, standardised, tested, and cross-checked. One engineer performs the update while another independently monitors parameters and documentation.

“Nothing can be skipped,” Trung was quoted as saying. “But experience allows you to know exactly where time can be optimised - and where it absolutely cannot.”

The first aircraft to complete the update, VN-A644, marked a decisive breakthrough. The optimised 45-minute procedure was immediately standardised and shared with engineering teams at Nội Bài, Tân Sơn Nhất, Đà Nẵng and international stations, accelerating progress across the fleet.

Technology, teamwork and contingency planning

Alongside software updates, Vietjet prepared hardware contingency solutions, pre-positioning ELAC units from grounded aircraft for immediate replacement if required. The airline also received support from Vietjet Thailand and other carriers, including Vietnam Airlines and Bamboo Airways, which provided additional equipment to help scale the operation.

Digitalised technical documentation on iPads, standardised software libraries, and real-time fleet visibility allowed Vietjet to compress administrative timelines while maintaining full compliance with Airbus and EASA safety requirements.

Aircraft were scheduled for updates between flights at the airline’s main technical bases, ensuring continuity of operations while meeting the regulatory deadline.

Completed ahead of deadline

By 3am on November 30, all 69 affected Vietjet aircraft had successfully completed the required software updates - nearly four hours ahead of the EASA deadline. No aircraft was grounded as a result of the issue and network stability was maintained throughout the operation.

For Vietjet’s leadership team, engineers and operations staff, the final hours of November represented more than a technical mission.

Tô Việt Thắng, Vietjet’s Standing Vice President, oversees the airline’s emergency effort to update software on 69 Airbus A320-series aircraft.

As Vietjet’s Standing Vice President Tô Viết Thắng noted, the 32-hour effort stands as a defining moment - one that transformed a standard three-hour procedure into a 45-minute benchmark under extreme pressure, while upholding uncompromising safety standards.

A test of operational resilience

According to Uông Việt Dũng, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), Vietjet and other Vietnamese airlines acted proactively from the moment Airbus issued its alert.

Despite the unusually large number of affected aircraft, Vietjet had prepared thoroughly in terms of technical capability, personnel, equipment and digital systems, enabling the airline to meet the emergency airworthiness requirements within the mandated timeframe.

The airline’s ability to rapidly assess resources, deploy optimised technical solutions, and balance flight operations with mandatory maintenance work demonstrated strong alignment with international safety standards and regulatory expectations.

This operation was not just about resolving a software issue. It was a clear demonstration of Vietjet’s operational DNA: proactive risk management, data-driven decision-making, technical excellence, and seamless coordination across teams and borders.

In an industry where safety margins are absolute and time is unforgiving, Vietjet’s 32-hour response underscored its readiness to operate at scale - even in the most demanding circumstances. — VNS