Michelin-starred chefs to blend Vietnamese ingredients with global cooking styles

HCM CITY — World-renowned chefs have gathered to deliver an extraordinary fine dining experience in Việt Nam through the 100 Flavours - Michelin-Starred Chefs event.

The culinary event will take place over the week that began on November 23 and wraps up on November 30, with two exclusive nights in Huế City and HCM City.

As part of the National Tourism Year 2025 framework, the event features the participation of 13 Michelin chefs who altogether boast 27 Michelin stars. They are set to bring the best of international cuisine and fuse it with Vietnamese culinary heritage, positioning Việt Nam as a leading destination in Asia for gastronomy and tourism.

The participating chefs are: Jacob Jan Boerma, Thomas Bühner, Bruno Menard, Thierry Voisin, Stylianos Arakas and Alvin Leung, all of whom have earned three Michelin stars; Giovanni Solofra, Florence Dalia and Michael Lee, with two stars; and Massimiliano Sena, Tim Golsteijn and Michael Bao, with one each.

Dinner Incredible, an international culinary project founded by chef Giorgio Diana that has previously captivated food connoisseurs in cities like Rome (Italy), Tokyo (Japan), Singapore and New York (US), will also be accompanying this series of events.

Viêt Nam was chosen as the next stop for Dinner Incredible through chef Michael Bao Huynh, following the spectacular Dinner Incredible 7 in Saudi Arabia in September.

Event organisers said that Việt Nam is a country rich in culinary ingredients as well as a land of emotion, heritage and creativity. This project also marks the proud return of a Vietnamese chef to the international stage.

On November 26 at the five-star La Vela Saigon Hotel in HCM City, a gala dinner called HCM City Symphony will celebrate contemporary high-end cuisine, featuring international gastronomy interwoven with local culinary culture.

Two days later at Huế Times Square – a plaza in the heart of Huế – another dinner, The Imperial Symphony, will recreate ancient court banquets, combining peak culinary heritage with the Royal Court Music, a famous intangible cultural heritage of the area.

Under the hands of 13 Michelin-starred chefs from France, Italy, the UK, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and Việt Nam, Vietnamese dishes will be given new life with international techniques, creating a unique and emotional experience.

They will perform live, crafting dishes that reflect their personal culinary signatures and the cultural richness of global cuisine.

Each chef will present a signature dish infused with Vietnamese ingredients and their unique culinary style.

Elevated by curated music, artistic performances and a luxurious ambiance, the experience creates a seamless connection between taste and emotion.

The event will also welcome culinary elites, entrepreneurs, artists, international partners, journalists, influencers and luxury brands – those who appreciate the art of gastronomy and exclusive experiences.

A rare international fine dining event in Việt Nam, this marks the only opportunity to savour distinct culinary styles in just two unforgettable evenings.

The organisers expect fascinating cultural exchanges, in which Western cooking techniques blend with rich tropical ingredients during the event.

Diana said at a press conference on November 23 that the 100 Flavours – Michelin Starred Chef experience will open a new chapter for fine dining in Việt Nam, combining a sophisticated space with a blend of cuisine, music and emotions to create a unique symphony of taste.

Event director Kim Thanh Thảo said the strategic partnership of 100 Flavours Week and Dinner Incredible Việt Nam 2025 will realise its goal of making Việt Nam the leading destination for the most luxurious haute cuisine experiences in Asia.

Through a series of meaningful activities aimed at promoting the image of the country and its people through culinary flavours, the event will officially mark the beginning of a new era. Cuisine is set to become a cultural diplomacy ambassador, boosting the image of Việt Nam far and wide on the global tourism map. VNS