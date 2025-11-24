Restoration revives cultural and spiritual landmark: Thiên Lai Pagoda reopens in Bắc Ninh

Trần Như

BẮC NINH — The Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha in Bắc Ninh has welcomed the return of history and spirituality with the grand inauguration of Thiên Lai Pagoda, a historic construction at the foot of Nham Biền Mountain in Yên Dũng Ward.

The ceremony drew delegates from the central government, leaders of various provinces and large numbers of monks, Buddhists and local residents.

Thiên Lai Pagoda, also known as Phấn Lôi Pagoda, is a historic part of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, dating back to the 13th century. In 2009, it was designated a provincial historical and cultural relic, embodying profound spiritual significance and serving as a pilgrimage site for the local community. Its name, Thiên Lai, translates as 'good things from heaven,' reflecting a spirit of benevolence and evoking a place that harmonises the spiritual essence of heaven and earth.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Venerable Thích Trúc Thái Minh, head monk of Thiên Lai Pagoda, abbot of Ba Vàng Pagoda and deputy head of the Central International Buddhism Committee and the Central Information and Communication Committee of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha, highlighted the temple’s rich history and the cultural and spiritual values it has preserved over the centuries.

He noted that Thiên Lai Pagoda once served as an operational base for the League for Independence of Việt Nam, or the Việt Minh, during the pre-insurrection period and the resistance against the French.

In 1947, French forces discovered the site was a revolutionary stronghold, resulting in severe destruction of the pagoda. It was not until 1988 that the local community restored the pagoda to maintain their spiritual and cultural life, albeit on a modest scale compared to its former grandeur.

The structure deteriorated significantly over time. With the agreement of local authorities, the provincial Buddhist Sangha and the contributions of the community, the pagoda was officially renovated and expanded from late 2018.

The restoration project spanned more than six years, with total investment exceeding VNĐ100 billion (US$4.4 million) sourced from social contributions. A significant portion of the funding was donated by Venerable Thích Trúc Thái Minh and Ba Vàng Pagoda.

The completed construction includes the main hall, the ancestral hall, accommodations for monks and nuns, the gateway, a bell tower, a drum tower and various other auxiliary structures, all within a spacious area of over 8,000 square metres.

According to Venerable Thích Trúc Bảo Tiến, who directly oversaw the reconstruction and building of Thiên Lai Pagoda, the completion of the project is a testament to the spirit of national defence and people’s peace, as well as the enduring cultural and spiritual values of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect and the nation.

On behalf of the local authorities, deputy secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of Yên Dũng Ward People’s Committee, Nguyễn Văn Thưởng, expressed appreciation for the contributions from various organisations and individuals to the project. He affirmed that Thiên Lai Pagoda would not only serve as a place for religious activities but would also become an important cultural and tourism destination for the locality.

Venerable Thích Đức Thiện, representing the monks, expressed his joy at the inauguration of the pagoda. He affirmed the role of pagodas belonging to the Trúc Lâm Zen sect in the flow of Vietnamese Buddhism and acknowledged the contributions of all the monks, nuns and devotees who played a part in rebuilding the religious construction.

He expressed hope that the pagoda management board would continue to uphold traditions, fulfil their responsibilities in promoting the Dharma, comply with the law and contribute positively to the community.

On this occasion, Thiên Lai Pagoda donated VNĐ100 million ($4,400) to the For the Poor Fund of Bắc Ninh Province to support those affected by the recent Typhoon No. 11. This gesture reflects a deep sense of mutual support and embodies the noble tradition of the Buddhist faith, aligned with the principle of Religion – Nation – Socialism. — VNS