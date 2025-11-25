Renowned French pianist Dana Ciocarlie to go on Việt Nam tour

HÀ NỘI — Famous French pianist Dana Ciocarlie will go on a special concert tour in Việt Nam from November 29 to December 7.

Organised by the French Institute in Việt Nam, the tour presents the artist’s new musical project, Drifting with the Water – From the Loire to the Mekong, along with a series of performances, masterclasses and artistic exchanges in several major cities.

She will perform with the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra in Hà Nội on November 29; give an in-depth masterclass at the Huế Academy of Music on December 1 and perform a solo recital there on December 2; and play a solo at Novotel Đà Nẵng on December 3.

The pianist will then hold an in-depth masterclass at the HCM City Conservatory of Music on December 5; perform a solo at the HCM City Children’s House on December 6; and present a solo performance at Phố Bên Đồi in Lâm Đồng Province on December 7.

As part of the programme, Ciocarlie is expected to perform pieces by French composers Henri Dutilleux and Francis Poulenc, who are associated with the Loire River, as well as classical masters Ravel, Debussy and Fauré, along with contemporary composers.

In particular, she will play pieces that directly address the theme of water, including Tôn Thất Tiết (from Việt Nam), Đại Dương (The Ocean) and Édith Canat de Chizy's Sailing.

Ciocarlie is a prominent figure on numerous prestigious stages worldwide, including the Théâtre des Champs-Élysées (Paris, France), the Lincoln Centre (New York, US), the Trans-Siberian Arts Festival in Russia and many other international festivals.

She is also a faculty member at leading conservatories, such as the Conservatoire de Lyon and the École Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred CortotAlfred Cortot, and consistently emphasises connecting with the next generation of artists through her tours and intensive masterclasses. — VNA/VNS