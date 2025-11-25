HCM City – An attractive destination on Michelin’s culinary map

HCM CITY — In pursuit of the goal of implementing solutions for HCM City’s Tourism Development Strategy to 2030, the municipal Department of Tourism has worked alongside businesses to integrate culinary experiences into tourism products.

As a result, HCM City is becoming an attractive destination on Michelin’s culinary “map,” gradually affirming its position as an international culinary tourism hub.

Recently, Vĩnh Khánh Street in Khánh Hội Ward was ranked 10th on the list of the “31 Coolest Streets in the World 2025” published by UK-based Time Out magazine.

The kilometre-long street is lined with dozens of seafood grills on both sides. Here, several street performers also entertain visitors daily or on weekends, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Notably, some eateries, such as Ốc Oanh, which is listed in the Michelin Guide 2024, have helped bring the street’s reputation to an international level.

Time Out magazine also describes Vĩnh Khánh as a lively, energetic street that embodies the very soul of HCM City’s street food culture.

In addition, for the first time, the “100 Flavours – Michelin-Starred Chefs” Culinary Week is being organised. It is a series of events showcasing the fusion of international gastronomic excellence with Việt Nam’s culinary heritage.

Taking place from November 23 to 28 in HCM City and Huế City, the event aims to position Việt Nam as a leading culinary and tourism destination in Asia through a wide range of vibrant cultural and gastronomic activities.

Regarding the development of culinary tourism products, Bùi Thị Ngọc Hiếu, deputy director of the HCM City Department of Tourism, stated that in recent years the city’s tourism sector has focused on diversifying its offerings, including waterway tourism, cultural-historical tourism, ecotourism, and community-based tourism.

Among these, the city’s culinary tourism products are highly regarded, with significant potential and advantages stemming from its position as a hub that gathers specialties from across Việt Nam and around the world, especially after the administrative boundary expansion.

In 2025, the department has worked alongside businesses to design culinary tourism products based on the city’s extensive system of dining services, shopping venues, and tourist attractions, particularly following the city’s administrative merger.

It has encouraged and facilitated travel agencies and service businesses associated with culinary tourism to introduce diverse and appealing programmes and projects that meet the full range of visitor needs, she added. VNA/VNS