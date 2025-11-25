Vietnamese culture, cuisine highlighted at Colombo charity fair

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese culture and cuisine were in the spotlight at the annual International Christmas Charity Bazaar held on November 23 at the Galle Face Hotel in Colombo, with the Embassy of Việt Nam and the Vietnamese community in Sri Lanka presenting a vibrant showcase.

Expanded this year to include over 100 international booths, the event offered a lively platform for cultural and culinary exchange.

Việt Nam’s booth stood out with its distinctive national identity. The red of the Vietnamese flag, traditional garments, and red shirts adorned with yellow stars created an eye-catching display.

Visitors were drawn to signature products such as phở, fresh spring rolls, Vietnamese coffee, instant noodles, dried bananas and jackfruit, coconut candy and handicrafts including bamboo dragonflies and leather wallets. Phở and spring rolls, regarded as “culinary ambassadors” of Việt Nam, attracted long queues, while Vietnamese coffee sold out quickly.

Many visitors, familiar with Vietnamese flavours through local restaurants, media, friends, or previous trips to Việt Nam, expressed excitement at tasting the dishes and purchasing souvenirs.

Ambassador Trịnh Thị Tâm highlighted the fair’s importance, saying it is an important occasion for cultural exchange and people-to-people connections between Việt Nam, Sri Lanka, and other participants. Việt Nam participates annually, showcasing its most representative cultural and culinary products.

The ambassador expressed delight when Sri Lankan and international friends enjoy Vietnamese cuisine and handicrafts, reflecting the growing recognition of the Vietnamese brand in Sri Lanka.

Nguyễn Mai Trinh, Head of the Vietnamese Community Liaison Committee in Sri Lanka, added that the fair is an opportunity for overseas Vietnamese to express national pride and promote Việt Nam’s image internationally. Proceeds from the event will support needy compatriots affected by storms and floods in Việt Nam and contribute to charitable programmes in Sri Lanka.

With careful preparation, an impressive display, and authentic traditional products, Việt Nam’s booth remained a highlight of the fair, strengthening tourism, trade, and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

According to Sri Lankan authorities, an average of 300 Vietnamese visited Sri Lanka and 1,000 Sri Lankans visited Việt Nam per month during the first ten months of 2025, with an upcoming direct flight route expected to further boost these figures. — VNA/VNS