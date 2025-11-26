Việt Nam–Japan exhibition fosters cultural exchange, strengthens local cooperation

|Visitors to a booth at the exhibition. — VNA/VNS Photo
QUẢNG NINH — An exhibition highlighting cultural ties and local-level cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan opened on November 25 in Hạ Long ward, Quảng Ninh province.
The exhibition is part of the Việt Nam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, the first of its kind held between the two countries in the past two years.
The exhibition features 37 booths, including 22 from Vietnamese localities, 15 from Japan, and five spaces dedicated to Việt Nam–Japan cultural interaction. Quảng Ninh province showcases three booths displaying One Commune – One Product (OCOP) products along with highlights of its tourism and cultural identity, while Japan presents two cultural booths designed under the unified visual concept of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The displays introduce visitors to distinctive products from both countries, reflecting their rich cultural heritage and diverse regional specialities.
Quảng Ninh’s booths are designed under the theme “Quảng Ninh – Where Culture Converges, Tourism Shines,” incorporating modern presentation solutions such as LED screens, QR codes for information access, and illuminated display panels. Visitors are also invited to experience traditional tea ceremony demonstrations, folk painting performances, and presentations of OCOP products and tourism offerings.
Earlier the same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính attended the Việt Nam–Japan Local Cooperation Forum, calling on Japanese cities and businesses to continue placing trust in Việt Nam and to deepen cooperation for shared development and prosperity. He expressed hope that this year’s event would mark an important milestone and generate renewed momentum for innovative and effective cooperation between the two countries. —VNA/VNS