Khánh Hòa boosts regional, international tourism cooperation

KHÁNH HÒA —The south-central province of Khánh Hòa is accelerating tourism linkages with HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, and Lâm Đồng, while expanding international cooperation through fairs, seminars, and promotional events.

The move aims to sustain growth momentum and enhance the province’s tourism competitiveness by fostering partnerships with localities, businesses, and global partners. These efforts are expected to broaden markets, improve product quality, and create new development momentum for the tourism sector in the coming years.

In the first ten months of this year, accommodation establishments across the province served an estimated 14.8 million visitors, up 16.1 per cent year-on-year and equivalent to 94.3 per cent of the annual plan.

Among them, 4.6 million were international tourists, while total tourism revenue was estimated at over VNĐ60.3 trillion, reaffirming Khánh Hòa’s reputation as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination for both domestic and foreign travellers.

Nguyễn Long Biên, deputy chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the locality is working closely with other regions to develop joint tourism products tailored to specific markets, while sharing and supplementing visitor sources.

The province is also focusing on improving transport infrastructure, upgrading high-quality accommodation, and expanding international flight routes via Cam Ranh International Airport to connect directly with major cities across Asia.

In addition, Khánh Hòa is promoting digital transformation in tourism by developing an industry database, applying technology in destination management and digital marketing to enhance management efficiency and visitor experience.

The province is implementing a green and smart tourism strategy towards sustainable development, encouraging investment in eco-tourism and community-based tourism linked with the conservation of natural resources and local culture.

With a clear direction, strong cooperation, and innovative spirit, Khánh Hòa aims to become a regional hub for high-quality tourism, making a significant contribution to economic growth and promoting the image of Nha Trang–Khánh Hòa to the world.

According to Nguyễn Văn Hòa, director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Khánh Hòa is actively implementing regional tourism linkage programmes with HCM City, Hà Nội, Đà Nẵng, Lâm Đồng, and Central Highlands provinces to develop joint products, conduct shared promotions, and connect travel businesses.

At the same time, the province is expanding international partnerships through tourism fairs, seminars, and promotion events with Japan, South Korea, China, ASEAN countries, and Europe. These efforts have helped maintain and expand international air routes, as well as attract more visitors.

Khánh Hòa has also organised diverse and effective promotion activities abroad. During international business trips of provincial leaders, the province hosted cooperation promotion events in Russia, Australia, Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Singapore.

It has welcomed numerous international delegations, launched new air routes, and expanded tourism connections. Since the beginning of 2025, Khánh Hòa has welcomed 19 international cruise ships, carrying over 22,250 visitors from Europe, the United States, China, and other countries.

Another seven cruises with approximately 10,000 passengers are expected by year-end, underscoring Nha Trang–Khánh Hòa’s growing appeal on the global tourism map.

The province has also introduced several new and unique tourism products to enrich visitor experiences, such as the “Legendary Light” real-life performance at Nha Trang Xưa Craft Village; “Chum Show – The Kiss of Art” at Đó Theatre; and “La Tiên Show – The Cội” by KDI Holdings at Libera Complex, along with new city tours, visits to traditional craft villages in Trường Sơn, and coracle rides on the Cái River.

These offerings not only diversify travel experiences but also help raise service quality and foster a more professional, modern tourism industry.

Known as the “Land of Agarwood”, Khánh Hòa is blessed with abundant and diverse natural resources. With nearly 500km of coastline and more than 200 islands, including the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, the province boasts an ideal climate for developing marine and island tourism.

It is also home to unique Chăm and Raglai cultural heritages, the Hòn Bà Nature Reserve, Phước Bình National Park, and the Núi Chúa World Biosphere Reserve.

The province’s well-developed transport infrastructure, including expressways, seaports, and Cam Ranh International Airport, provides a solid foundation for Khánh Hòa’s tourism sector to continue thriving in the years ahead. VNS