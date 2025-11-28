Việt Nam becomes leading growth market for Norwegian king crab in Asia

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has emerged as the second largest market in Asia for Norwegian King Crab, underscoring the country’s fast-growing appetite for high-value, traceable seafood.

According to the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), Việt Nam now accounts for 27 per cent of all Norwegian King Crab exports to Asia, with an estimated volume of 110 metric tonnes in 2024. This places the country ahead of long-established markets such as South Korea and Japan, second only to China.

The growth is driven by a maturing HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafés or catering) sector where chefs and procurement teams are increasingly prioritising consistent quality and trusted origin. Norwegian supply currently accounts for around 41 per cent of the live king crab market in Việt Nam.

A seminar aimed at identifying the steps needed to unlock the next phase of growth for Norwegian King Crab in Việt Nam was held in HCM City by NSC, bringing together seafood exporters, importers and hospitality professionals.

At the event, industry specialists shared insights on the product’s market potential in Việt Nam and outlined practical actions to strengthen market access. Discussions centred on resolving logistical challenges in importing live products, improving distribution channels in the expanding food service sector and addressing mislabelling through better education and awareness.

Hospitality guests were also treated to a live chef demonstration and a Nordic inspired tasting menu designed to showcase the versatility of Norwegian King Crab as a centrepiece for high-end dining in HORECA. With its natural sweetness, firm texture and cold clear water origin, Norwegian King Crab has long been regarded as an ideal choice for premium restaurants and luxury celebrations.

“Norwegian King Crab stands out as a premium delicacy that suits the spirit of year end celebrations in Việt Nam,” said Director for NSC Southeast Asia, Åshild Nakken. “Its harvest season coincides with the time when families, companies and hospitality venues look for exceptional ingredients to honour important relationships, whether through shared meals or through thoughtful high-end gifting.”

Looking ahead, the director highlighted that Việt Nam’s position as the second largest market for Norwegian King Crab in Asia makes it a priority partner for NSC.

She noted that the organisation will continue to support the market through deeper insights, trade facilitation and consumer education efforts to ensure Vietnamese consumers have access to the best and safest seafood available.

NSC works with the Norwegian fisheries and aquaculture industries to develop markets for Norwegian seafood through market access, consumer intelligence and marketing promotion. The NSC is headquartered in Tromsø, Norway and maintains a strong presence in Southeast Asia to support the growing demand for sustainable seafood. — VNS