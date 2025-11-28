Lai Châu to introduce its potentials through Tourism and Culture Week 2025

LAI CHÂU — Hundreds of artists and thousands of runners are set to light up Lai Châu Tourism and Culture Week 2025 later this week, promising a vibrant mix of culture, music and movement.

Scheduled from November 28–30, the event is a major highlight for the province in the final weeks of the year.

The week will open on the night of November 28 at the provincial square with a music and dance show themed Magnificent Lai Châu in Brilliant Colours. Over 70 minutes, nearly 350 artists and 20 artisans will deliver singing and dancing performances that showcase the beauty and specialties of Lai Châu to local residents and visitors.

Among the most well-known performers are People’s Artist Xuân Bắc, Meritorious Artist Minh Tâm, musicians Minh Cừ, Hồ Trọng Tuấn and Cao Xuân Dũng, and singers Meritorious Artist Tiến Hưng, Đinh Trang and Quốc Vượng, along with the Biển Xanh dance troupe.

On November 29, a photo and video contest and awards ceremony will be held. Later in the day, Vietnamese and Chinese artists will participate in a music exchange, accompanied by a fashion show featuring the traditional costumes of local ethnic peoples.

The second Marathon Lai Châu will kick off on the morning of November 30, drawing thousands of participants eager to explore and check in at the province’s most picturesque spots. The run also marks the closing point of the event, with the ceremony to be held in the afternoon.

According to organisers, the event aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of local ethnic groups, introduce Lai Châu’s potential, strengths and signature tourism products to domestic and international visitors, expand connections, and attract businesses to survey and develop new tours.

The event promises to offer visitors fresh and appealing perspectives on a safe, friendly and promising destination.

In addition to the main attractions, there will be side activities such as Lai Châu’s tourism promotion, an OCOP product exhibition and displays of tea, ginseng and orchids, accompanied by tea-making and tasting demonstrations for visitors.

Cities including Hà Nội and HCM City, Northwest provinces, as well as China’s Yunnan and Laos’ Luang Prabang, will also showcase their products during the three-day event.

Organisers have arranged areas to display and introduce the culture of ethnic groups living in Lai Châu, alongside exhibitions of books and documents on the province’s geography.

A corner dedicated to local cuisine will be set up at the T-junction of Lê Lợi and Phạm Văn Đồng streets, featuring traditional ethnic dishes and a street food court that cannot be missed.

On this occasion, the local Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism will also organise a Famtrip for travel agencies and media to explore Nậm Lúc Waterfall in Sìn Hồ Commune, followed by a seminar on developing and promoting trekking and hiking tourism products in the Northwest region.— VNS