Korean Game Week 2025 kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A three-day event showcasing South Korean gaming culture will take place in Hà Nội from November 28 to 30.

Now in its third edition, this year is the largest Korean gaming event ever held in Việt Nam. It brings together government agencies, gaming companies and local fan communities to experience Korean games and explore the latest trends in the industry.

The festival is co-hosted by the Korean Culture Centre (KCC) in Việt Nam, the Korea Game Culture Foundation, the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), the Korea Copyright Protection Agency (KCOPA) and VTC Online.

It is also supported by the Korea Tourism Organisation, NC Soft, Nexon, NHN, VNG Games and the Việt Nam Copyright Protection Centre (VNCPC).

The 2025 Korean Game Week emphasises hands-on participation, offering visitors opportunities to engage directly through a variety of activities.

"The week not only promotes Korean gaming culture in Việt Nam but also strengthens industry exchange between the two countries,” said Choi Seung Jin, Director of KCC.

“In the future, we aim to enhance cooperation between the two governments and build a solid foundation for deeper private-sector collaboration, including workforce training, joint game development and co-publishing between Korean and Vietnamese companies.”

It will include qualifying rounds and finals of an e-sports tournament featuring three popular titles in both Korea and Việt Nam: League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and CrossFire. The finals will be broadcast live on stage, promising an exciting atmosphere for spectators.

One of the event highlights is the appearance of Vietnamese e-sports player LazyFeel (Trần Bảo Minh), the first foreign gamer to compete in Korea’s LCK e-sports league. He will join fan interaction sessions and friendly matches at the event.

The Korea Tourism Organisation will also introduce new Korea e-sports tourism packages at the venue. In addition, the event includes various professional programmes, such as a lecture on the gaming industry and business consultation sessions between Korean and Vietnamese gaming companies hosted by the KOCCA to support Korean firms entering the Vietnamese market.

A seminar on game copyright, co-organised by the KCOPA and the VNCPC under Việt Nam’s Copyright Office, will also take place at the event.

A Korean game culture exhibition zone, a PC game experience area and a range of activities organised in collaboration with major Korean gaming companies including NC Soft, Nexon and NHN offer visitors diverse and dynamic experiences. — VNS