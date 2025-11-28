Photo exhibition spotlights Việt Nam-Indonesia friendship

HÀ NỘI — A photography exhibition celebrating the Việt Nam-Indonesia relations opened on November 26 in Hà Nội, marking an important cultural event in the lead-up to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries (1955-2025).

Titled Việt Nam-Indonesia: Through the Lens of Friendship, the exhibition was jointly organised by the Việt Nam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), the Federation of Photographic Societies of Indonesia (FPSI), and the Embassy of Indonesia in Việt Nam.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Lê Hải Bình, Chargé d’Affaires ad interim of Indonesia in Hà Nội Jane Rungkat, representatives of diplomatic and cultural organisations, photographers, and members of the public.

The exhibition features 140 artworks, with 70 by Vietnamese photographers and the remainder by Indonesian artists, showcasing vivid images of natural landscapes, traditional culture, customs, and everyday life in both countries.

In her opening remarks, photographer Trần Thị Thu Đông, Vice President of the Việt Nam Union of Literary and Art Associations and President of VAPA, said the exhibition is not only a meeting of “light and lines” but also a joyful note in the symphony celebrating seven decades of Việt Nam-Indonesia friendship.

Through the shared language of photography, each image becomes a cultural bridge, she said, capturing stories and moments that reflect majestic landscapes, distinctive cultural identities, and the vibrant daily life of people in both countries. The works reveal familiar connections as well as fascinating differences, fostering deeper understanding and mutual respect.

Vietnamese artists proudly present authentic snapshots of their homeland – from breathtaking scenery to the resilience and warmth of people in daily life. Indonesian photographers contribute images rich in colour and spirit, depicting beaches, tropical forests, iconic sites such as Borobudur Temple and Mount Bromo, and lively cultural festivals.

According to FPSI President Agatha Anne Bunanta, the exhibition serves as a bridge connecting the two peoples through artistic creativity.

The exhibition opens until December 25 at the Việt Nam Centre for Art Photography Archives and Exhibition No 3 Tôn Thất Thuyết street, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS