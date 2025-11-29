President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary journey in China unveiled at new exhibition

HUẾ — Documents, images and artefacts tracing President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary path in China are now on display at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Huế City, offering a vivid insight into his legacy.

The Revolutionary Path of Comrade Hồ Chí Minh in China exhibition presents the revolutionary activities of Nguyễn Ái Quốc – later President Hồ Chí Minh – in China, emphasising the traditional solidarity and diplomatic relations he helped establish, strengthen and develop alongside other leaders and the peoples of both nations.

Among the exhibits are 24 artefacts from 16 donors presented for this occasion. Many hold notable artistic value and deep significance, including three wooden sculptures by artisan Trần Văn Ngọ, the musical composition Nguyễn Tất Thành – Hồ Chí Minh by musician and educator Trần Đức, a calligraphic work on lotus leaf by calligrapher Võ Văn Thưởng (Nhất Chi Mai) generously donated by Nguyễn Đức Tường Thoại, and 17 ceramic artworks themed on Huế with Uncle Hồ.

According to Lê Thùy Chi, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Huế, all donated artefacts and documents will be carefully preserved in the museum’s storage. They will serve as a vital resource for future exhibitions and displays, helping to share the enduring values of President Hồ Chí Minh’s legacy with a wider audience.

The museum receives dozens of valuable artefacts and documents each year, enriching the diversity and vibrancy of its collections.

The exhibition has drawn numerous visitors, particularly young people with a passion for history.

“I am thrilled to explore the images and documents of President Hồ Chí Minh displayed in the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Huế City,” said Cao Hoàng Bảo Châu, a student in the Chinese Language Department at the University of Foreign Languages, Huế University.

“The exhibits, presented in both Vietnamese and Chinese, not only illuminate Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary activities in China but also give me the chance to expand my vocabulary through historical knowledge.”

Dr Phạm Thị Thanh Mai, Deputy Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Huế, said: “President Hồ Chí Minh was a close friend of the Communist Party and the people of China. During his journey to seek national salvation, he spent a significant time in China. Across the country, there are indelible marks that reflect his unwavering struggle for the revolutionary cause and the shared victories of the people of Việt Nam and China. This forged a tradition of friendship and close cooperation between our two nations.

“The exhibition is organised under the Cooperation Agreement for Research and Cultural Exchange between the Hồ Chí Minh Museum and the Guangdong Revolutionary History Museum (China) for 2024–28.”

The display is also a meaningful cultural activity contributing to the Việt Nam–China Cultural Exchange Year 2025, fostering the enduring sentiment that Việt Nam–China friendship will always thrive.

The exhibition runs until January 2026. — VNS