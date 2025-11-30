Cần Thơ to reopen Ninh Kiều walking street

CẦN THƠ — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta city of Cần Thơ plans to reopen the Ninh Kiều walking street in December to offer an entertainment venue for visitors.

The walking street aims to create a cultural and arts space at night to extend tourists’ stay, improve local people’s spiritual life, and contribute to the city’s night-time economic development.

The 750-metre walking street will be located on Hai Bà Trưng Street in Ninh Kiều Ward, next to Ninh Kiều Wharf Park. It will open from 6:30pm-10pm every Saturday and Sunday.

The venue will feature performances of cải lương (reformed opera) and tài tử music, the 100-year-old traditional music forms originating from southern Việt Nam, as well as meetings with local performers.

There will be art activities promoting the culture of ethnic minority groups such as the Hoa and the Khmer.

The street will also feature food stalls, local specialties and other dishes from the city and different parts of the country.

Phạm Văn Đồng, chairman of Ninh Kiều Ward’s People’s Committee, said, “The operating expense of the Ninh Kiều walking street comes from the state budget.

“In addition, the ward will invest over VNĐ200 billion (US$7.6 million) in renovating the Ninh Kiều Wharf Park in the period 2026-2030.”

The park, on the banks of the Hậu River, is one of the most attractive places in the city and a wharf from where visitors can take boat tours.

The renovation includes reinforcing the river embankment, tilting pavements, renewing the inland waterway wharf, and installing artistic lighting systems.

The Ninh Kiều walking street opened in April 2022 and closed in June 2025 due to losses incurred by its operator. —VNS