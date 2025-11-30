Outdoor music events planned each weekend

HÀ NỘI — The first show of the Weekend Music project takes place on November 30 at the Lý Thái Tổ Flower Garden next to the Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội.

According to the organisers – Hà Nội Department of Culture and Sports, in Hà Nội's cultural life, music always plays an important role, as a 'spiritual breath' and a 'community bridge'.

Organising art programmes in public spaces is considered a way to help people and tourists easily access, enjoy and share the cultural values ​​of the capital.

The project will feature many renowned artists and young talents who are invited to bring high-quality music performance to the community.

The first edition on November 30 afternoon features Meritorious Artist and saxophonist Quyền Văn Minh and Bình Minh Jazz Club members who are singers, lecturers and students from professional art training institutions. They promise to bring a jazz space full of improvisation to the area.

The project is implemented with a view to make the garden a cultural rendezvous where music will resonate in the historical space of Hoàn Kiếm Lake, creating intimate and attractive artistic experiences to local people and tourists.

The organisers expect that a combination of famous and young artists will bring quality performances and a unique and emotional art space. In the next shows, different types of folk art, classical art and pop music will be performed, creating a diverse art space.

The project is also expected to contribute to enriching the spiritual life of the people and promoting the image of Hà Nội as a creative, civilised and hospitable city. VNS