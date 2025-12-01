50 outstanding Vietnamese literary, performing arts works unveiled

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính attended a ceremony in Hà Nộion November 30 to announce the selection of 50 outstanding Vietnamese literary and performing arts works created since national reunification on April 30, 1975.

In his speech, Chính called this an important cultural and art event timed ahead of the Communist Party of Việt Nam's centennial and the 85th National Day, adding that delivers concrete progress on the Party’s cultural resolutions, the national strategy for cultural industry development through 2035 with a vision to 2045, and the conclusions delivered by late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng at the 2021 National Cultural Conference.

He directed the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to improve state management over the sector, work closely with the Vietnam Union of Literature and Arts Associations and nationwide bodies, effectively follow the 2025–2035 national target programme on cultural development, and the Politburo’s conclusion on advancing Resolution 23 for literature and arts in the new era.

It was also asked to finalise and promptly submit a Politburo’s new resolution aimed at revitalising and developing Vietnamese culture in the new era.

At the event, the ministry awarded certificates to the 50 selected masterpieces, including 14 literary works, 18 stage productions, 12 musical compositions, and six dance pieces, and launched the 2026–2030 campaign to inspire the next wave of Vietnamese literary and art creation. — VNA/VNS