Đồng Nai’s 2,000ha Phước Hòa reservoir seen as next eco-tourism hotspot

ĐỒNG NAI — Phước Hòa irrigation reservoir in southern Đồng Nai province, already a critical water regulator and freshwater source for the southeast region, covers more than 2,000 ha and is emerging as a prime candidate for large-scale tourism and ecological development, though it remains largely untapped.

Economists pointed out that the Bé River encircles the site, creating the 2,077-ha Phước Hòa lake, a national-level reservoir that feeds Dầu Tiếng lake and Đồng Nai river system. Its topography and water resources make it ideal for an integrated eco-hub featuring lakeside residential projects, golf-integrated urban zones, resort complexes and nature parks, all designed to deliver a green urban space in harmony with nature.

Nguyễn Hồng Thái, Chairman of Nha Bích communal People’s Committee, said the reservoir holds enormous socio-economic potential thanks to its vast water surface, striking scenery, year-round cool climate and proximity to Gia Nghĩa–Chơn Thành and HCM City–Thủ Dầu Một–Chơn Thành expressways. These connections, he said, give local authorities a prime opportunity to lure investors and unlock the site’s full value.

He added that the commune has submitted proposals to Đồng Nai province to revise land use master plans and rezone the former Chơn Thành area. The updated planning incorporates new strategic transport links that build on existing roads from the former Bình Dương Province, including the Bàu Bàng and Bắc Tân Uyên routes, to catalyse tourism and urban growth around the reservoir.

Thanks to its geographic proximity to HCM City and its position between the fast-expanding industrial-urban hubs of Chơn Thành and Đồng Xoài, Nha Bích is poised to become northern Đồng Nai’s next growth node. With adjusted zoning and targeted infrastructure tying northern Phước Thành directly to HCM City, Phước Hòa is expected to morph into a modern eco-urban and resort destination, boosting regional investment inflows and fostering links between Đồng Nai, HCM City, and Cambodia. — VNA/VNS