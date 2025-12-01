Party General Secretary Tô Lâm departs for State visit to Laos

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse, Ngô Phương Ly, together with a high-level delegation of Việt Nam, left Hà Nội for a State visit to the Lao People’s Democratic Republic on Monday.

As scheduled, the Party leader will attend the 50th National Day celebrations of Laos and co-chair a high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party.

The visit is made at the invitation of Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse, and will take place from Monday to Tuesday.

Accompanying the Party General Secretary is a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, including Phạm Minh Chính, Politburo member and Prime Minister; Trần Cẩm Tú, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Secretariat; Lê Minh Hưng, Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and Head of the Party Central Organisation Commission; Bùi Thị Minh Hoài, Politburo member, Party Central Committee Secretary and President of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee; Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics and Chairman of the Central Theoretical Council; General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee; along with other senior officials.

The visit is among Việt Nam’s most significant diplomatic activities in this year and marks Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s first State visit to Laos in his new position.

It takes place at a moment of profound significance as Laos celebrates the 50th anniversary of its National Day (December 2, 1975 – December 2, 2025) and as both Parties prepare for their National Congresses in 2026, during which major strategic decisions shaping each country’s development will be adopted.

The visit further reaffirms the dertermination of both Parties and States to preserve, nurture and strengthen the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, ensuring their continued development in line with the strategic interests and shared vision of both nations in the new era. — VNS