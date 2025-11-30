Sultan of Brunei arrives in Hà Nội, beginning state visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in Hà Nội on Sunday afternoon, beginning his three-day state visit to Việt Nam through next Tuesday at the invitation of State President Lương Cường.

He was greeted at Nội Bài International Airport by head of the Presidential Office Lê Khánh Hải, Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Mạnh Cường, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brunei Trần Anh Vũ, and Hà Nội People’s Committee Vice Chairman Nguyễn Mạnh Quyền, among others.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Southeast Asia, Vietnamese Ambassador to Brunei Trần Anh Vũ said the visit reaffirms both countries’ determination to keep consolidating and deepening their friendship and cooperation across various areas following the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2019.

Both sides are scheduled to review progress of cooperation areas under the 2023–2027 Plan of Action to realise the Comprehensive Partnership adopted during Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s official visit to Brunei in February 2023. Notably, the visit provides an opportunity for both countries to discuss steps to accelerate collaboration in priority areas, including politics-diplomacy, national defence–security, energy, Halal industry, tourism and people-to-people exchanges, alongside other areas of mutual interest.

For Brunei, the visit reflects its high regard and enduring friendship toward Việt Nam as a trusted partner within ASEAN. For Việt Nam, welcoming the Sultan underscores the Party and State’s foreign policy of valuing relations with ASEAN member states, further consolidating and enhancing multifaceted cooperation with Brunei, and contributing to regional peace, stability, cooperation and development, Vũ added. — VNA/VNS