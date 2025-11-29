Việt Nam attends IMO Assembly’s 34th session, strengthens int’l maritime cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyễn Xuân Sang led a working delegation of Việt Nam to attend the 34th session of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Assembly (A34) and held meetings with relevant agencies in the maritime sector.

The IMO Assembly is the highest governing body of the organisation, convened every two years. All IMO member states participate to determine policies and operational budgets for the next two years. Key items on the A34 agenda included electing member states to the IMO Council (the executive body) for the 2026–2027 term, and adopting major resolutions related to maritime safety, marine environmental protection, maritime security, and other legal issues proposed by IMO’s committees.

The Assembly also approved IMO’s strategy, budget, and work plan for 2026–2027, as well as presented awards such as the International Maritime Prize and IMO Honours for Exceptional Bravery at Sea.

At the opening ceremony, Sang delivered a statement reaffirming Việt Nam’s strong commitment to IMO priorities, including maritime safety, environmental protection, greenhouse gas emission reduction, and sustainable maritime development.

During the session, he also met with IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez.

He emphasised that Việt Nam highly values IMO’s central role in maintaining a safe, efficient, and sustainable global maritime industry. Since joining IMO in 1984, Việt Nam has been an active and responsible member, strictly implementing 24 IMO conventions and related amendments, participating in technical cooperation programmes and projects, and contributing to discussions at IMO’s technical committees.

During the meeting, the IMO Secretary-General praised Việt Nam’s achievements in the maritime sector, acknowledged Việt Nam’s proposals, and expressed readiness to support the country through technical cooperation activities and by sending IMO experts to assist Việt Nam in reviewing and drafting a new Maritime Code.

On the sidelines of A34, the Vietnamese delegation held working sessions with delegations from the United Kingdom and the United States. At the meeting with the UK delegation, both sides discussed potential cooperation areas including maritime transport, inland waterways, and measures to reduce carbon emissions in line with IMO’s green transition goals.

Deputy Minister Sang briefed the UK side on Việt Nam’s progress in restructuring administrative agencies in the maritime and inland waterway sectors, as well as ongoing amendments to the Maritime Code and the Law on Inland Waterway Transport. He also expressed interest in learning from the UK’s legislative experience and implementation models.

Keir Alexander Mather, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation at the UK Department for Transport, praised Việt Nam’s reforms and affirmed the UK’s willingness to share experience in maritime and inland waterway legislation and enforcement.

In the meeting with the US delegation, Deputy Minister Sang highlighted notable cooperation achievements, including the Việt Nam–US Maritime Transport Agreement (signed on March 15, 2007), and ongoing collaboration with the US Coast Guard (USCG) through APEC programmes supporting the implementation of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code) since 2006.

He also noted the rotation of port security assessment missions between the two countries, training programmes such as the Search and Rescue Optimal Planning System (SAROPS) guidance, and professional exchanges. All have enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened maritime security and safety cooperation. Both sides agreed to continue expanding collaboration in the maritime sector.

Deputy Minister Sang and Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Đỗ Minh Hùng also discussed overall bilateral cooperation between Việt Nam and the UK, particularly in maritime transport, as well as member states’ participation in the 34th IMO Assembly. — VNA/VNS