Hà Nội pilots urban model wards to reclaim pavements

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is piloting an urban civilised ward model, in which reclaiming pavements for pedestrians is being rigorously enforced by authorities, returning streets to their original function and creating more space for walkers.

Authorities in Cửa Nam, Hoàn Kiếm and Ba Đình wards have continuously assigned forces to eliminate pavement encroachments.

Amid the work, various opinions have emerged. Some people still feel nostalgic, missing the bustling pavements they were accustomed to.

Ánh, from Cầu Giấy, said that today she took her child to Hàng Mã Street to enjoy the Christmas atmosphere, but was surprised to see shops had moved everything indoors, making the street less dazzlingly decorated than before.

"There are only a few holidays a year. If we can't take photos here, we can elsewhere. Shops now display beautifully inside. I do feel some regret, but I always support what's right,” she said. “Taking a young child out to enjoy the festive vibe means avoiding the road sometimes due to traffic. It's fun but worrisome."

Hoàng Anh, another resident from Đống Đa, has long made it a habit to sit on the pavement for morning coffee in the old quarter.

For the past three days, he has had to move inside the café. He agrees that reclaiming pavements for pedestrians is necessary.

"It's just a seat; inside or outside is the same. A bit regrettable since I'm used to the pavement vibe and chill weather. But that's personal. The city's policy is good, so habits should change," he said.

Hà Nội is in its most beautiful days of the year. Many still enjoy pavement coffee or iced tea while chatting. Vendors bustle about. Some even say food tastes better on the pavement. But habits are not culture.

Pavements are for pedestrians, yet they have been overtaken by vending and business, forcing walkers onto the road with accident risks. With the city's policy to build civilised urban wards and eliminate encroachments, most residents support the authorities' firmness and believe businesses will adapt. Personal or small-scale trade interests cannot mar the capital's image.

Previously, on November 11 this year, the Hà Nội authorities issued a plan to pilot 'a model ward for urban order and civility' in Hoàn Kiếm, Cửa Nam and Ba Đình wards.

The plan runs from November 15 this year to February 15 next year.

Then the committee will evaluate results and consider citywide expansion.

Hà Nội’s new look

Tourists, both domestic and international, are astonished when visiting Hàng Mã Street.

Famous for festive decorations, especially during holidays, vendors competed to display dazzling décor uniquely. Yet in the past week, Hàng Mã has become surprisingly neat.

Though initially challenging to rearrange, after one week business owners proactively cleared goods to ensure urban social order.

Along Tràng Thi – Hàng Khay and Tràng Tiền streets, bordering Cửa Nam and Hoàn Kiếm wards, issues such as illegal parking, vending encroachments and obstructive café setups have long plagued pedestrian paths.

To meet model ward goals, both wards' leaders launched a large-scale campaign, assigning ward police and self-management forces for inspections, penalties, education and dismantling violations.

A manager of a Cửa Nam café, said: "We moved tables inside. It's less spacious, but we must comply. Customers understand, so no complaints. Everyone's fine. As a business, following the law is our duty. We'll overcome difficulties gradually."

At present, many old quarter vendors now comply fully and agree.

Senior Lieutenant Hoàng Anh Quân, from the Hoàn Kiếm Ward Police, said: "Old quarter streets face many challenges, but with majority resident and tourist support, we'll strive to implement the city police director and municipal People's Committee's directives."

In just one week of the pilot in three wards, Hà Nội's streets wear a new, neat, clean coat with spacious pavements befitting a civilised city.

Pedestrians no longer weave through obstacles. If sustained beyond a short term, this marks a strong transformation to promote.

Đỗ Thị Minh, who lives in Ba Đình Ward, hopes the capital maintains these positive changes.

"Excellent! The city's policy is fantastic. It should be like this to deserve being the national capital," Minh said.

With synchronised determination from authorities and public support, central streets are now clearer and more civilised.

The vital start propels Hà Nội toward an orderly, modern capital image, worthy of its role as the nation's political, economic and cultural centre. — VNS