Mimosa Pass reopens after 10 days of transport disruption

LÂM ĐỒNG — Traffic on the Mimosa Pass, a section of National Highway 20 running through Xuân Hương Ward in Đà Lạt City, the Central Highlands province of Lâm Đồng, was restored on Sunday evening after more than 10 days of complete closure due to a major landslide that severed the route.

From 6pm on Sunday, contractors repairing the pass began regulating traffic, allowing all vehicles to travel through the area.

The section that had collapsed has now been replaced with a newly carved road built into the uphill talus slope.

The new carriageway has been surfaced with asphalt and widened sufficiently for two large lorries to pass each other.

However, due to its sharp curvature and limited visibility, warning signs and hazard lights remain in place to alert motorists.

According to Vietnam News Agency correspondent at the scene, before the reopening, long queues of vehicle, mostly heavy lorries, had formed as drivers waited for access while workers completed the final steps of the repair.

Previously, during the closure, all trucks heading to Đà Lạt City were forced to take the Tà Nung Pass, which adds roughly 20km to the journey compared with Mimosa Pass.

On the night of November 19, a severe landslide caused dozens of metres of the Mimosa Pass’ surface to collapse and slide into a ravine. While no casualties or property damage were reported, the incident paralysed the entire route, leaving it impassable for all traffic.

Running parallel to the Prenn Pass, the Mimosa Pass is approximately 10km long and primarily serves as an access route for lorries travelling from HCM City into Đà Lạt City’s centre.

Last Tuesday, the Prenn Pass, Đà Lạt’s main gateway, also reopened to all vehicles except lorries, following major landslides.

With both key routes now operational, traffic to and from the city has largely returned to normal, helping ensure the movement of passengers and goods and supporting local socio-economic activity.

Flash flood, landslide warnings

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting on Sunday warned of potential flash floods, landslides and ground subsidence for the six hours following the warning in several areas of the province, including Bảo Lâm 1, Bảo Lâm 4, Đạ Tẻh 2, Đạ Tẻh 3, Đinh Trang Thượng, La Dạ, Ward 2 of Bảo Lộc City and Suối Kiết.

The agency said that such events pose serious risks to the environment and to human life, and could cause localised traffic blockages, disrupt vehicle movement and damage civil and economic infrastructure, leading to significant losses.

Additionally, the agency also said that weather conditions across the country on Monday are expected to remain stable, with early morning fog in some areas and cold temperatures at night and early morning.

In the Central Highlands, cloudy conditions with isolated showers and thunderstorms are forecast. Temperatures are forecast at 19-22 degrees Celsius, dipping below 19 degrees Celsius in some places, and rising to 28-31 degrees Celsius during the day.

In Hà Nội, the weather will be cloudy with light rain in some areas, morning fog is possible, followed by sunny spells later in the day. Light winds are expected, with cold conditions at night and early morning. Temperatures will range from 18-20 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 24-26 degrees Celsius at the highest.

The northwest region will see cloudy skies, sunshine during the day and dry conditions at night, with fog in some areas early in the morning. Light winds and cold temperatures are expected, with some areas experiencing severe cold. High-altitude regions may see frost or ice. Temperatures will fall to 13-16 degrees Celsius, dropping below 10 degrees Celsius in some mountainous areas, and rise to 23-26 degrees Celsius, with some areas warmer.

In HCM City, the forecast is for cloudy skies, sunshine during the day and dry conditions at night, with light winds. Temperatures are expected to range from 23-25 degrees Celsius at the lowest to 31-33 degrees Celsius at the highest. — VNS