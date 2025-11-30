Việt Nam Fatherland Front allocates additional aid to hard-hit flood provinces

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on November 29 allocated an additional VNĐ150 billion (nearly US$5.7 million) to four provinces severely affected by the historic floods that devastated the central and Central Highlands regions this month.

Under the latest decision, Đắk Lắk Province will receive VNĐ50 billion, Khánh Hoà VNĐ40 billion, while Gia Lai and Lâm Đồng will each be provided VNĐ30 billion. This brings the total funding distributed by the VFF’s Central Relief Committee to the four provinces to VNĐ275 billion as of November 29.

Specifically, cumulative allocations now stand at VNĐ90 billion for Đắk Lắk, VNĐ60 billion for Khánh Hoà, VNĐ75 billion for Gia Lai and VNĐ50 billion for Lâm Đồng.

The emergency support comes as the regions continue to reel from the heaviest flooding seen in decades.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, the floods left 98 people dead and 10 missing. Economic losses have climbed to an estimated VNĐ14.35 trillion ($544 million), reflecting extensive damage to homes, infrastructure, and agricultural production.

The VFF said the relief funds represent the heartfelt contributions of public officials, workers, businesses, member organisations of the Front, entrepreneurs, artists, intellectuals, overseas Vietnamese, and foreign residents in Vietnam. Donations were made through the Central Relief Committee’s official account with the shared goal of helping affected communities overcome hardship and rebuild their lives. — VNA/VNS