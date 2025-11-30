Women compete in entrepreneurship, participate in global supply chains: PM

HÀ NỘI — The journey of women’s innovative entrepreneurship is noble and glorious, but full of difficulties and challenges requiring resilience and creativity.

It is a path filled with dreams and aspirations to rise and create legitimate wealth, foster economic development, and continuously dedicate themselves to creating positive values for themselves, their families, and society.

That was the message from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday while attending the conference summarising the project 'Supporting women start-ups in the 2017-2025 period' (or often called Project 939).

The conference also launched the Government’s project 'Supporting women start-ups in the 2026-2035 period' (Project 2415), and honoured outstanding cooperative models under the project 'Supporting cooperatives managed by women creating jobs for female workers until 2030'.

The event was organised by the Việt Nam Women’s Union, held in person in Hà Nội and online with 34 provinces and cities across the country.

Speaking at the conference, PM Chính analysed the global situation and noted that Việt Nam must have higher determination, greater efforts and more decisive actions to successfully achieve the two 100-year strategic goals chosen by the Party, State, and the people, propelling the country steadily into a new era of wealth, civilisation, prosperity, happiness and socialism.

"In today’s world, science and technology are an objective requirement; innovation is a strategic choice; digital transformation is a prerequisite; and international integration is an inevitable path," he said.

"These open unlimited new development spaces for all actors, especially women in innovative start-ups, mastering science and technology, promoting digital transformation, and deep, practical and effective international integration."

Following the dynamic revolutionary spirit of campaigns during the resistance wars and nation-building, to achieve double-digit growth in the coming years and fulfil the two 100-year goals, the PM called on Vietnamese women to promote the spirit of 'Three Pioneers' and 'Five Masters' in innovative entrepreneurship under Project 2415.

The 'Three Pioneers' are pioneering the courage to think, act, and dedicate oneself to difficult and complex fields, overcoming personal limits; pioneering innovation, different thinking, and risk acceptance; pioneering integration, connection, flexible adaptation, and compliance with business ethics and laws, contributing to social welfare.

Women also need to implement the 'Five Masters', mastering knowledge and skills; mastering science, technology and digital transformation; mastering finance and development resources; mastering smart governance and optimising work efficiency; mastering market, startup ecosystems and building business brands.

To successfully implement the objectives and tasks of Project 2415 ahead, PM Chính asked stakeholders to proactively and actively cooperate closely with the Việt Nam Women’s Union; translate policies into concrete actions; prioritise investment, mobilise specific resources to support women’s innovative startups.

It echoes Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s emphasis at the Việt Nam Women’s Union 95th anniversary that investing in women is investing in national productivity and the nation's future.

Provinces and cities should clearly identify support for women’s innovative start-ups as a key task in local socio-economic development; proactively develop tailored support plans suitable for each locality, region and subject.

They must create the most favourable environment for women’s innovative start-ups; build many sustainable women startup models; support women's participation in sustainable business models, digital and green transformation; honour role models of women with innovative startups.

Besides, they must focus on measures protecting women, gender equality and encourage women’s education and skill upgrades.

Special attention must be given to disadvantaged women in remote, border and island areas for equitable access to resources and opportunities.

The PM requested the Việt Nam Fatherland Front, political-social organisations and media agencies to support women’s startup campaigns, awaken women’s entrepreneurial spirit and rightful wealth creation.

They should encourage female enterprises to develop transparent production and safe products; expand digital communication, apply artificial intelligence and enhance women's access, especially in remote and ethnic group areas.

Business associations, communities, entrepreneurs and cooperatives must have specific programmes and solutions to promote the development of women-led businesses; support women-run business households to transition to enterprises; share experience, inspire, strengthen capacity, and connect resources for female members.

“If we support men’s start-ups by one part, we must support women’s start-ups by double or triple the amount,” said PM Chính.

The Việt Nam Women’s Union continues to confirm its core role as a central connector in supporting women’s innovative startups, especially in international cooperation, connecting intellectuals, resources and enterprises.

The union focuses on nurturing ideas, providing consultancy, connecting capital and markets, building a network of reliable advisors and experts supporting female start-ups and developing and connecting a synchronised and sustainable ecosystem supporting women’s startups.

Outstanding examples of women's start-ups should be timely honoured to promote legitimate business ambition.

With the spirit 'Party leads – State creates – Women pioneer – Union supports – Country develops – People flourish', the Government, PM, sectors and localities would always accompany and facilitate Vietnamese women to innovate startups effectively, further promoting their special and sustainable roles in the new era, the PM affirmed.

He wished Vietnamese women to always be resilient, intelligent, confident, proud of their glorious tradition, constantly developing, contributing, and dedicating themselves to the cause of building, protecting, and developing the country.

He hoped and believed that, promoting the heroic, indomitable, loyal, and responsible tradition, Vietnamese women would forever symbolise willpower, ethics, knowledge, perseverance and endless creativity.

They would increasingly confidently advance in business, master science and technology, digital and green transformation, continual innovation, strong financial and management capacity and deeply participate in regional and global production networks and supply chains. — VNS