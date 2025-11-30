Power outages in Phú Quốc hit 30,000 households, following submarine cable incident

HÀ NỘI — An Giang Power Company on Sunday reported that the 110kV Hà Tiên–Phú Quốc submarine cable had been severed, affecting tens of thousands of customers on the resort island.

So far, electricity has been restored for about 17,400 customers, while roughly 12,000 customers in the northern part of the island remain affected.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Saturday near the mainland end of the submarine cable route in Hà Tiên. An Giang Power Company and the Phú Quốc Electricity Management Team activated emergency response measures, mobilising maximum personnel and coordinating with technical departments to isolate the affected area, identify the cause, and carry out repairs.

Initial assessments indicated that the problem was due to a coastal road construction unit in Hà Tiên violating the power grid safety corridor and impacting the submarine cable.

During the repair period, the power company implemented priority electricity supply from the 110/22kV Nam Phú Quốc substation through the 22kV medium-voltage grid to key loads such as Party and government offices, armed forces, hospitals, water supply systems, telecommunications, and essential residential needs in certain areas.

An Giang Power Company stated that it is working with local authorities and relevant units to determine the exact cause and accelerate repairs. The company asked for customers’ understanding and affirmed its commitment to restoring power as soon as possible. — VNS