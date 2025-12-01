Việt Nam drafts new language skills framework aligned with global benchmark

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training has released a draft overhaul of the foreign language competency framework that could reshape how languages are taught and assessed nationwide.

The draft circular, now open for public comment, will replace a decade-old regulation from 2014 and bring Việt Nam’s system in line with the 2020 edition of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR), the globally used benchmark for language proficiency.

Under the proposal, Việt Nam will adopt a seven-level scale, adding a new Pre-Level 1 tier (equivalent to Pre-A1 in CEFR) for early learners on top of the traditional six levels from Level 1 to Level 6.

Officials say the additional tier is meant to capture the fast-growing demand for foreign language instruction among preschool and primary school children.

The framework will apply to all foreign language programmes, training centres and learners across the national education system.

For languages such as Chinese, Japanese and Korean, Việt Nam will continue recognising those countries’ own proficiency frameworks, provided they do not conflict with domestic regulations or cultural standards.

Education experts say the new system will create a clearer and more internationally recognisable structure for curriculum design, teacher training and assessment.

The draft also provides more detailed skill descriptors, which the ministry argues will give schools and publishers a firmer basis for developing textbooks, exams and learning materials.

The ministry said the revision reflected the Government’s broader ambition to make English a second language in schools by 2035, as outlined in a 2025 prime ministerial decision that set a long-term vision extending to 2045.

If approved, the new framework will take effect on 1 January 2027, becoming the official basis for teaching, evaluating and developing foreign language programmes across Việt Nam’s education system. — VNS