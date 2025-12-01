Việt Nam attaches importance to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam’s Party, State and people attach great importance to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, and always consider the country one of Việt Nam’s leading partners in its foreign policy, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà stated.

Hà, as chair of the Vietnamese Sub-committee of the Việt Nam-Russia Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation, made his statement while hosting Andrey Vladimirovich Yatskin, First Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly, in Hà Nội on Monday.

Highly valuing the cooperation between the Federation Council and Việt Nam’s National Assembly, Hà affirmed that Việt Nam stands ready to work with Russia to advance cooperation across all sectors for the benefit of both peoples.

Yatskin, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam from November 29 to December 5, stressed that Russia always values and stands ready to enhance multifaceted cooperation with Việt Nam, aiming to boost the practical development of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the new period.

He stressed that the Federation Council strongly supports the bilateral friendship and collaboration and looks forward to boosting joint work between the localities of the two countries in the time to come.

During their meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral cooperation across different sectors and acknowledged the efforts of both countries’ ministries and agencies in implementing agreements reached by high-ranking leaders, in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and each country’s development interests.

Hà proposed that Russia accelerate the progress of joint energy projects, assist Việt Nam in effectively utilising annual Russian government scholarships, and promote cultural and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides should maintain delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, promote economic and energy cooperation, strengthen collaboration in education, science and technology, and step up the teaching of Vietnamese and Russian in the respective countries.

They should also effectively organise cultural exchange activities marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties, he said, highlighting the Vietnam Cultural Festival in Moscow last July and the visits of numerous Russian art troupes to Việt Nam.

The Russian side underscored the important role of the Việt Nam-Russia intergovernmental committee in coordinating bilateral cooperation across sectors. Both sides agreed to convene the next session of the committee soon in order to further deepen cooperation, particularly in preparation for the Việt Nam–Russia and Russia-Việt Nam year of science and technology in 2026. — VNA/VNS