Flu vaccine in Hà Nội: do you really need it every year?

Every year, as the rainy season rolls in and the weather shifts in Hà Nội, the same question echoes in clinics and coffee shops alike: “I got my flu shot last year, do I really need to get the flu vaccine again this year?”

It’s a fair question. But the honest answer, backed by decades of research and global health guidelines, is clear: yes, you do. And the reasons why are not just medical, they’re personal, communal and in some cases, lifesaving. Let’s uncover the science, debunk the myths and reveal why making the flu vaccine part of your yearly routine is one of the smartest health decisions you can make.

Why do you need the flu vaccine every year?

The flu shot isn’t like a measles or varicella vaccine, which you only need to get twice in your lifetime. The influenza virus is a constantly moving target and your immune system needs an annual update to keep pace.

The flu virus is a master of disguise

Influenza is a sneaky virus that constantly mutates. These changes mean new flu strains circulate each year. That’s why global health agencies, including the World Health Organization, monitor flu patterns worldwide and reformulate the vaccine each year to match the strains most likely to appear.

If you skip your yearly flu shot, you’re betting your health on last year’s formula, which may offer little to no protection against this year’s circulating strains.

Think of it like updating your phone’s security system: last year’s protection won’t defend against this year’s new threats.

Even if the flu virus never changes (which it does), your body’s protection from the vaccine naturally fades within 6-12 months. This is a normal process. Antibody levels decline over time, just like a battery losing its charge. By the time flu season hits again, your defences could be too low to fight off infection.

Getting the flu vaccine before the peak season recharges your immunity at the right time, ensuring you’re ready when the virus starts spreading.

It’s about protecting more than just you — community immunity saves lives

The flu virus easily spreads in crowded places such as schools, offices, public transport and markets. When many people get vaccinated, overall transmission slows down, protecting vulnerable groups like young children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic illnesses.

Your decision to get the flu vaccine helps shield these at-risk populations, contributing to a healthier community for everyone.

Reducing flu-related complications

The flu is not just a bad cold. It can lead to pneumonia, bronchitis and hospitalisation, and worsen chronic illnesses like asthma or diabetes. Annual vaccination reduces your risk of these complications and helps keep Hà Nội's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed during peak season.

Flu season in Hà Nội: unpredictable and prolonged

Unpredictable enemy

In countries with cold, short winters, flu season has a predictable start and end. Hà Nội's subtropical climate is different. Flu viruses can circulate for many months and strike without warning, making annual vaccination less of a recommendation and more of a necessity.

Why timing matters

Flu viruses in Hà Nội don’t follow a strict calendar: they can appear at different times throughout the year. That’s why getting your flu vaccine before or at the start of the season is ideal. But even if flu season has already begun, it’s never too late, as vaccination can still provide valuable protection.

With Hà Nội's extended flu season, year-round vigilance is key. Annual vaccination ensures your immunity stays strong during these unpredictable and prolonged risk periods.

Debunking common myths about the flu vaccine

There are many misconceptions that stop people from getting their yearly flu vaccine. Let’s address the most common ones:

Myth #1: “I never get sick, so I don’t need it”

Past luck is not immunity. The flu changes every year, and even the healthiest people can get infected and spread the virus often before they feel symptoms.

Myth #2: “The vaccine will give me the flu”

This is simply not true. The flu vaccine contains an inactivated virus or a tiny fragment of the virus. Neither can cause the flu. Mild side effects like a sore arm or low fever are signs that your immune system is responding, not that you’ve caught the flu.

Where to get the flu vaccine in Hà Nội

