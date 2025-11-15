Vietnamese Teachers’ Day: PM meets with outstanding education managers, teachers

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính met with outstanding education administrators, lecturers and teachers nationwide on Saturday on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20, 1982 – 2025).

PM Chính extended profound gratitude to all generations of teachers nationwide who have devoted themselves tirelessly to the noble mission of educating the nation’s young generations.

He recalled Việt Nam’s tradition of valuing education and honouring teachers. The PM affirmed that the Party and State always regard education and training as a top national policy, noting human resources are the decisive factor for national success and sustainable development.

He emphasised that to achieve Việt Nam's centennial development goals, the Politburo, National Assembly and Government have issued numerous strategic policies to develop high-quality human resources and advance education in the new era.

To meet the targets set in Resolution 71 on breakthroughs in education development - achieving regional-level educational standards by 2030 and global standards by 2045, PM Chính urged ministers, sector leaders and local authorities to prioritise education, ensure effective implementation of assigned tasks, and create real breakthroughs in the quality of education at all levels.

He highlighted the guiding approach: students at the centre; teachers as motivators and sources of inspiration; schools as enablers; families as foundations; and society as a supportive environment. He called for continued institutional and policy reforms; timely issuance of guiding documents for amended laws on general, higher and vocational education; effective implementation of the Law on Teachers; and comprehensive review and improvement of the general education curriculum and textbooks.

The PM also stressed the need to improve the quality of higher education, promote deeper and more substantive training, attract greater investment in education, ensure fairness between public and private institutions, and expand public-private partnerships in the education sector.

At the event, Minister of Education and Training Nguyễn Kim Sơn noted that the teachers present came from all levels of education and from every region of the country. Each teacher represents a moving story of dedication, resilience and innovation.

Whether devoting their lives to the classroom, leading digital transformation efforts, or quietly supporting disadvantaged students, these teachers embody professional ethics and integrity. They are key drivers of nationwide emulation movements promoting innovation in education, helping strengthen public trust and uphold the noble and humane image of Vietnamese teachers, he said.

Representatives of the teachers expressed their gratitude to Party and State leaders, notably the Prime Minister, for their consistent support for the education sector, as well as their readiness to listen to teachers’ concerns and recommendations.

This attention, they said, reflects the country’s deep respect for educators and provides strong motivation for the sector to fulfil its entrusted mission.

Delegates also called for more support in training qualified preschool teachers, particularly in remote and disadvantaged areas; improved policies for nutrition staff in kindergartens; stronger investment in science and technology for schools; special mechanisms for priority training fields; and a more equitable policy environment between public and private education. — VNA/VNS