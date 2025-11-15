An Giang Police provide free meals to disadvantaged patients

AN GIANG — The An Giang Provincial Police have coordinated with the charitable group Gieo mầm yêu thương (Sowing Seeds of Love) to provide 600 free meal portions to disadvantaged patients at local hospitals.

On November 15, the Youth Union of the provincial police teamed up with the volunteer group to organise the “Buổi sáng nghĩa tình” (A Compassionate Morning) programme, offering 600 meals and 600 bottles of drinking water to low-income patients receiving treatment at the Traditional Medicine Hospital and the Kiên Giang Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital.

From early morning, young police officers and volunteers gathered to prepare and distribute the meals, aiming to ease the financial burden faced by many families with limited means.

The programme is expected to take place every Saturday morning, helping to provide encouragement and support for patients during their treatment.

Lieutenant Nguyễn Minh Trạng, Deputy Head of the Youth Affairs Division of the An Giang Provincial Police, said the initiative reflects the spirit of solidarity and community care.

“Our activity aims to spread kindness and share difficulties with patients undergoing treatment. We hope these small gifts bring them encouragement and positive energy to overcome illness,” he said.

Nguyễn Trần Mỹ Thuyên, a representative of Gieo mầm yêu thương, said the group appreciated the close cooperation with local police youth members.

“Each meal is a wish for peace and a speedy recovery. We will continue working with the Youth Union of the provincial police to maintain and expand this humanitarian effort,” she said.

The “Buổi sáng nghĩa tình” programme has become a regular charitable activity with profound humanitarian value, providing timely assistance for disadvantaged patients and helping to foster a culture of compassion within the community. — VNS