Vũng Tàu General Hospital enhances capacity with professional support of major hospitals

HCM CITY — Eight top-tier and specialised hospitals in HCM City on Thursday signed a comprehensive cooperation and professional support agreement with Vũng Tàu General Hospital for the 2025-28 period with an aim to enhance the capacity of the latter.

Under the agreement, eight hospitals will provide professional support, technology transfer and human resource training to Vũng Tàu General Hospital.

Gia Định People’s Hospital will assist in specialisations including resuscitation, surgery, internal medicine, anesthesiology and resuscitation, hemodialysis, diagnostic imaging, and rehabilitation.

Children’s Hospital 2 will be responsible for supporting the paediatrics field, primarily focusing on paediatric and neonatal resuscitation.

Từ Dũ Hospital will cover obstetrics, with a focus on obstetric emergency and on-site staff training.

Orthopaedic Trauma Hospital will support the trauma emergency department.

Ear-Nose-Throat Hospital, Eye Hospital, Bình Dân Hospital and Odonto-Stomatology Hospital will jointly provide specialist training and develop practical and in-depth expertise.

In addition, Gia Định People’s Hospital is assigned to assist Vũng Tàu General Hospital in human resource development and digital transformation to fulfill the goal of building a smart hospital.

Dr. Lâm Tuấn Tú, director of Vũng Tàu General Hospital, said that the comprehensive support from top-tier hospitals is not just support in terms of expertise and technology, but also a great opportunity for doctors and medical staff at the hospital to update new procedures and techniques, and gradually enhance professional capacity and patient service quality.

“This partnership will help the hospital develop various fields such as management, operations, examination and treatment, patient care, and especially in the training of high-quality medical personnel,” Tú said.

The hospital will gradually move towards a modern, professional, and patient-friendly hospital model to provide better healthcare service for the public.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the Department of Health, expects that Vũng Tàu General Hospital will achieve comprehensive development, gain sufficient capacity for emergency and specialised treatment, and elevate its healthcare services.

Local residents and tourists in Vũng Tàu will benefit from high-quality medical services without travelling to higher-level hospitals, Thượng said.

The 420-bed Vũng Tàu General Hospital in the city’s Phước Thắng Ward was built and put into operation in 2022 with 24 departments and 600 medical workers.

In 2024, the hospital recorded nearly 344,000 outpatient visits and over 25,500 inpatient treatments.

However, the hospital still has to transfer many patients with serious conditions, including trauma, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, digestive problems, and stroke to major hospitals in the city.

The primary reasons for these transfers are limitations in highly skilled human resources and specialised techniques. —VNS