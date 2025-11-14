Politics & Law
Society

Emergency funding allocated to storm-hit localities

November 14, 2025 - 20:03
The funding will help the four localities bolster resources to support housing for affected residents, resettle people in areas facing urgent disaster risks, and restore essential infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, roads, and irrigation works.
Workers repair landslides caused by storm in Nhơn Hải Commune, Gia Lai Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Hải Âu

HÀ NỘI — The Government will provide VND700 billion (US$25.5 million) from the 2025 central budget contingency fund to Huế City and the provinces of Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, and Đắk Lắk to support post-disaster recovery efforts. 

The funding will help the four localities bolster resources to support housing for affected residents, resettle people in areas facing urgent disaster risks, and restore essential infrastructure such as schools, health facilities, roads, and irrigation works.

Under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 2485/QD-TTg dated November 14, Huế City will receive VND100 billion, Quảng Ngãi Province, VND100 billion, Gia Lai Province, VND300 billion, and Đắk Lắk Province, VND200 billion.

Provincial and municipal People’s Committees are responsible for proactively balancing their local budgets and, together with the central Government’s support and other lawful financial sources, implementing urgent tasks to remedy disaster consequences in accordance with regulations. — VNA/VNS

