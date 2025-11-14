Politics & Law
Society

Lý Sơn ramps up fight against illegal fishing

November 14, 2025 - 19:14
Lý Sơn Coast Guard works with local authorities to educate fishers on maritime boundaries and prevent illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

 

Coast Guard guides fishers on measures to prevent IUU fishing. — VNA/VNS Photo

LÝ SƠN — Authorities in Lý Sơn Special Zone are stepping up efforts to curb illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, holding a public information session on Friday to educate local fishers.

The event, organised by Coast Guard Station 2 in coordination with the Lý Sơn Border Guard Post and the Lý Sơn Marine Protected Area Management Board, took place in Đông An Hải village. Officers explained key regulations, common violations, and legal consequences, and provided practical guidance on maritime boundaries, fishing logs, vessel monitoring systems, and port entry and exit procedures.

Fishers raised questions about offshore operations, vessel monitoring responsibilities, eligibility for support when fishing far from shore, and safety measures at sea.

Major Trần Văn Đông, Deputy Head of Coast Guard Station 2, said the session helped local fishers better understand the rules, avoid violations, and protect both resources and livelihoods.

The outreach is part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation between authorities and local communities, raising awareness of IUU regulations across the Lý Sơn Special Zone. The island lies nearly 15 nautical miles from the mainland and hosts 468 fishing vessels, including 327 over 6 meters in length.

Organisers handed out leaflets, national flags, and gift packages to encourage fishers to actively support conservation and national maritime security.

Authorities are also cracking down on vessels without registration, licences, or monitoring systems, and targeting boats that cross maritime boundaries or lose monitoring signals. Strict enforcement aims to prevent backlogs and ensure that IUU prevention measures are applied consistently and effectively. — VNS

 

