Over 40% of surveyed older adults underestimate the severity of RSV infection

HCM CITY — Despite growing concern among adults over 50 with long-term health conditions, many are underestimating the potential severity of severe Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), according to a global survey conducted by British multinational GSK. The findings highlight a worrying gap in awareness that could put at-risk populations in danger.

Specifically, eight out of 10 adults over 50 with long-term health conditions are concerned about developing RSV, yet nearly half (45 per cent) do not think it can be serious, particularly for older adults and those with underlying health issues.

Nearly two-thirds (60 per cent) of people with underlying cardiovascular diseases are unaware of RSV’s potential to cause severe complications, despite being over three times more likely to experience worsening of existing heart failure or an acute cardiac event when hospitalised with RSV.

In Việt Nam, over five years, an estimated 4.6 million cases of acute respiratory infections caused by RSV occur among adults aged 60 and over, according to the survey.

The data renews calls for further public health education about an illness that causes over five million infections per year, particularly in at-risk groups living with conditions such as diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), asthma, coronary artery disease or heart failure – groups known to face a higher risk of severe RSV.

These widespread misperceptions contribute to the underestimation of the virus, placing many at-risk adults at increased risk of severe illness and hospitalisation. The impact can be long-lasting, with an estimated 14 per cent of adults hospitalised from RSV requiring a higher level of care at discharge compared with their previous living situation.

Elena DeAngelis, Country Medical Director, GSK Vietnam, said: "RSV infection can significantly impact the patients’ health and quality of life, especially for those already living with chronic diseases. Therefore, raising awareness about the potential severity of RSV infection is essential. We strongly encourage people, particularly those at increased risk, to consult healthcare professionals to better understand RSV."

The global online survey assessed 4,656 adults aged 50 and over from eight countries, with results shared as part of the global RSV Awareness Week campaign, taking place during November 3–9. The results highlight a significant gap in understanding of RSV’s seriousness and its impact on adults aged 50 and over living with certain long-term conditions.

RSV Awareness Week is an annual global campaign dedicated to improving awareness and knowledge about the risks and severity of RSV. This year’s initiative, Make Your Move Against RSV, aims to remind people not to downplay the seriousness of RSV, and to take proactive measures in consultation with their healthcare professional. — VNS