PM Chính directs financial support for Gia Lai’s recovery after Typhoon Kalmaegi

GIA LAI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked the Ministry of Finance to allocate additional funding to help Gia Lai Province overcome the consequences of Typhoon Kalmaegi, while instructing provincial authorities to mobilise contingency funds to assist affected residents in rebuilding their lives.

Speaking at a working session with leaders of Gia Lai Province on the storm’s damage and recovery efforts on Thursday, the Prime Minister commended the local government and people for their strong disaster response, particularly their decisive evacuation efforts, which ensured residents' safety during the storm.

He urged the province to conduct a comprehensive assessment of total damages so that the government can develop a targeted support plan.

Specifically, he requested a review and a list of households whose homes were destroyed or swept away, calling for immediate reconstruction of new homes for affected families and repairs to severely damaged houses to stabilise lives and livelihoods.

For households unable to rebuild in their original locations due to safety risks, the Prime Minister instructed local authorities to proactively allocate land in safe areas for resettlement.

He also highlighted the VNĐ 60 billion (approximately US$2.3 million) already provided by agencies and businesses to support Đề Gi Commune, directing that the funds be used effectively and in compliance with regulations to repair and rebuild homes.

He called for the immediate construction of new resettlement areas for families who lost their homes entirely, the relocation of households in high-risk coastal areas, and the use of coastal land with high potential to attract investment, develop tourism and services, and boost local socio-economic growth, creating jobs and sustainable livelihoods for residents.

At the same time, the Prime Minister instructed the province to review and repair critical infrastructure in sectors such as transportation, healthcare, and education to restore essential public services.

He urged Gia Lai to develop plans to generate employment and support residents in restoring production and livestock farming, while also assisting enterprises to recover from losses, maintain operations, and prevent supply chain disruptions.

To accelerate recovery, PM Chính directed the mobilisation of armed forces and youth volunteers to assist enterprises in clearing debris, rebuilding workshops, and restoring facilities.

According to a preliminary report submitted by Phạm Anh Tuấn, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, Typhoon Kalmaegi caused total damages of about VNĐ 5.9 trillion (approximately US$230 million). — VNS