57 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Border Guard Command of Đồng Tháp, in coordination with relevant agencies, on Thursday received 57 Vietnamese citizens handed over by Cambodian authorities, the second repatriation of this kind this year through Mekong Delta province.

The returnees, comprising 45 men and 12 women, come from 20 provinces and cities across Việt Nam. Notably, three are subject to arrest warrants. Preliminary investigation showed that most of the returnees had either illegally exited Việt Nam or worked without proper permits in Cambodia before being detained and handed back by Cambodian authorities.

After completing administrative procedures, the Dinh Bà international border guard station imposed administrative fines of VNĐ4 million (US$151.92) on each person who had crossed the border illegally. For those who complied with border regulations, the authorities transferred them to local police for further verification and handling in accordance with Vietnamese law.

Earlier, on September 30, at the Thường Phước international border gate in Đồng Tháp, the provincial Border Guard Command also received 38 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Cambodia, including 29 men and nine women from 18 provinces and cities.

Through investigation, authorities found that many had illegally crossed into the neighbouring country to work as attendants in karaoke parlors or as sales staff for companies there, including those in the gaming sector. — VNA/VNS